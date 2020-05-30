MAY 30
2017
Bryan baseball coach David Powers announced his retirement. He was with the school district 34 years, the last 12 as head coach. He was 226-162-6, reaching the playoffs 10 times.
2015
California’s Mitchell Kranson hit a home run in the 14th inning to give the Bears a 2-1 victory over host Texas A&M in the winners’ bracket final of the NCAA baseball tournament’s College Station Regional.
2014
Texas rolled to an 8-1 victory over Texas A&M in the opening game of the NCAA baseball tournament’s Houston Regional before a record crowd of 6,603 at Rice’s Reckling Park.
2012
A&M Consolidated’s Alec Paradowski’s two-out, bases-loaded bloop single broke a sixth-inning tie as the Tigers grabbed a 4-2 victory over the Bryan Vikings in the opener of their Class 5A regional final series before a packed house of 2,500 at Mumford. Consol right-hander Riley Ferrell (7-3) struck out 11 and allowed two hits in six innings to beat Bryan for the second time this season. Bryan left-hander Ty Culbreth (8-2), who beat Consol in the second regular-season matchup, didn’t allow an earned run as the Vikes had four errors.
•
Roger Federer broke Jimmy Connors’ Open era record of 233 Grand Slam match wins by beating Adrian Ungur of Romania 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in the second round of the French Open.
2011
Texas A&M’s doubles team of Austin Krajicek and Jeff Dadamo became the school’s first national champions in tennis with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Stanford’s Bradley Klahn and Ryan Thacher.
•
Jim Tressel, who guided Ohio State to its first national title in 34 years, resigned amid NCAA violations from a tattoo-parlor scandal that sullied the image of one of the country’s top football programs.
2010
Brodie Greene’s two-run, 10th-inning, walk-off home run gave Texas A&M a 5-3 victory over Baylor to win the Big 12 baseball tournament. Green, who was 4 for 5, was the tournament’s most outstanding player. A&M scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game, enabling it to win its second Big 12 title. The first was in 2007.
2009
Travis Tucker hit an RBI single with one out in the top of the 25th inning to give Texas a 3-2 victory over Boston College in the longest baseball game in NCAA history.
1993
Emerson Fittipaldi won his second Indianapolis 500, by 2.8 seconds. Fittipaldi took the lead on lap 185 and held on, outfoxing Formula One champion Nigel Mansell and runner-up Arie Luyendyk.
1955
Bob Sweikert, an Indianapolis native, won the Indianapolis 500. Bill Vukovich, seeking his third consecutive victory, was killed in a four-car crash on the 56th lap.
1952
At 22, Troy Ruttman became the youngest driver to win the Indianapolis 500.
1912
Joe Dawson won the second Indianapolis 500 in 6:21:06. Ralph Mulford is told he had to complete the race for 10th-place money. It takes him 8 hours and 53 minutes as he made several stops for fried chicken. The finishing rule was changed the next year.
1911
Ray Harroun won the first Indianapolis 500 in 6 hours, 42 minutes and 8 seconds with an average speed of 74.59 mph.
1908
Jockey Joe Notter misjudged the finish of the Belmont Stakes and eased up on his mount, Colin, whose career record to that point was 13-0. Notter recovered from his mistake and held off Fair Play, who came within a head of defeating Colin.
