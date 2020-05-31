MAY 31
2013
Third-seeded UC-Santa Barbara defeated second-seeded Texas A&M 6-4 in a first-round game at the NCAA baseball tournament’s Corvallis Regional. The Gauchos, playing in their first NCAA tournament since 2001, scored five runs in the first four innings off A&M ace Daniel Mengden (8-4), who was coming off back-to-back complete games. UCSB’s Austin Pettibone (10-3) pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowing only one earned run. A&M’s Cole Lankford was 3 for 4.
2012
Ford Moore (10-0) pitched six strong innings in A&M Consolidated’s 3-1 victory over Bryan that gave the Tigers a sweep in the best-of-3 series for the Class 5A Region II baseball championship. A standing-room-only crowd of 2,000-plus at Mumford saw Consol (28-11) earn a berth in the state tournament. Bryan (29-9), which finished first in 12-5A ahead of the Tigers, wrapped up its best season in five decades.
2008
Texas A&M hit six homers in a 22-4 victory over Houston at the NCAA baseball tournament’s College Station Regional. Luke Anders had a three-run shot and Kyle Colligan hit two homers for A&M (45-16) which also got home runs from, Brodie Greene, Kevin Gonzalez and Darby Brown in advancing to the championship game.
•
The Texas A&M men’s golf team finished 12th at the NCAA men’s golf tournament, their best showing in 24 years. Junior Bronson Burgoon closed with an even-par 72.
2007
Boerne defeated Brenham 3-0 in first-round action of the Class 4A state softball tournament. Brenham (35-7-1) was gunning for its second state title in three years.
2003
Keller’s Christina Gwyn threw a three-hitter and added a two-run double in the Lady Indians’ 6-1 victory over Bryan to win the Class 5A state softball championship. Bryan (32-3) was trying to become the first back-to-back 5A state champ since the UIL sanctioned the sport in 1993. Gwyn (28-4), a Texas Tech signee, snapped Bryan’s 12-game postseason winning streak.
1999
Second-ranked Texas A&M beat Long Beach State 7-5 and 17-7 to win the NCAA Baseball Regional at College Station. A&M had 19 hits in the second game, including a grand slam in an eight-run third inning by Steven Truitt, the tourney’s MVP. Daylan Holt added a three-run homer and John Scheschuk a solo shot with Chris Russ (12-2) pitching 6 2/3 innings of solid relief. Freshman Khalid Ballouli (7-2) pitched a complete game in the opener as Holt and Truitt hit homers.
1998
Tennessee women’s assistant basketball coach Mickie DeMoss became the second to turn down a chance to become Texas A&M’s head coach. North Carolina’s Sylvia Hatchell said no last week. Moss turned down a five-year contract worth $215,000 annually to replace Candi Harvey who resigned to become head coach of the American Basketball League’s expansion team in Nashville.
