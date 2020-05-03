Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
MAY 4
2016
A&M Consolidated boys basketball coach Rick German is retiring after six seasons with the Tigers, going 114-80.
2013
Orb, carrying Joel Rosario, splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby, coming from way back in the pack and giving Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey his first victory in the classic.
•
Floyd Mayweather came back from a year’s absence to win a unanimous 12-round decision over Robert Guerrero in their welterweight title fight in Las Vegas. All three judges scored the bout 117-111 and Mayweather remained unbeaten in 44 fights.
2011
Natalie Villarreal’s two-run single lifted the 22nd-ranked Texas A&M softball team to a 5-1 victory over third-ranked Texas at the Aggie Softball Complex. Melissa Dumezich (23-8) allowed only one hit over the last five innings.
2009
Cleveland’s LeBron James, unstoppable at both ends of the floor, was named the NBA’s MVP. James, who easily outdistanced Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers in the voting, averaged 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists.
2006
Klein Collins’ Zach Calhoon (8-0) pitched a one-hitter in a 4-2 victory over Bryan in a Class 5A best-of-3 bi-district baseball series. Tyler Grygar (7-2) was the losing pitcher and had a double.
•
Kobe Bryant scored 50 points for Los Angeles, but the Lakers lost to Phoenix 126-118 in overtime, forcing a Game 7 in the first-round NBA playoff series.
2001
Texas A&M’s Chris Russ scored the tying run in the eighth and the winning run in the 11th as the Aggie baseball team rallied to beat Texas 4-3 before a standing-room crowd of 7,912.
•
Klein’s Brad Cherry, a New Mexico State signee, pitched a three-hitter in a 2-1 victory over Bryan at the Bryan Athletic Complex as the Bearkats swept the Class 5A best-of-3 baseball series.
1996
Texas A&M’s Monica Rebolledo won a three-set match over Arkansas’ Louise Ostling to allow the 25th-ranked Aggies to split six singles matches, spurring the 25th-ranked Aggies to a 5-3 victory in the Southwest Regional tennis tournament at the Omar Smith Tennis Center.
•
The Cy-Falls baseball team beat A&M Consolidated 4-2 to sweep their Class 5A bi-district series.
1991
The eighth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team scored four in the eighth for an 8-6 victory over Houston, giving the Aggies a half-game lead on Texas for first place in the Southwest Conference heading into the final day of regular season play. A&M’s rally got starter Jeff Granger off the hook.
1986
The Texas A&M baseball team earned a Southwest Conference co-championship by sweeping a doubleheader from TCU while the University of Texas was swept by Houston. A&M rallied from a 5-0 deficit to win the opener 7-5. The Aggies won the nightcap 5-3. UH grabbed 5-3 and 4-2 victories against UT, scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth in the nightcap off Greg Swindell. A&M and UT were both 16-5 in the SWC. It’s A&M’s first title since 1978 and caps a school year in which the Aggies won or shared titles in football, men’s basketball and baseball, a first for A&M.
•
The second-ranked Texas A&M softball team swept a doubleheader at Northeast Louisiana 4-0 and 8-0 as Julie Carpenter and Shawn Andaya both tossed no-hitters.
1981
A&M Consolidated hired Howell Ferguson as athletic director and head football coach. The 39-year-old Ferguson was 22-6-2 at Montgomery in the last three seasons.
1968
The Pittsburgh Pipers beat New Orleans Buccaneers 122-113 in Game 7, to win the first ABA championship.
•
Dancer’s Image, ridden by Bob Ussery, won the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths over Forward Pass. Three days later, Dancer’s Image was disqualified when traces of a painkiller were found in tests; Forward Pass, ridden by Ismael Valenzuela, was declared the winner.
1957
Iron Liege, ridden by Bill Hartack, won the Kentucky Derby by a nose when jockey Willie Shoemaker, on top of Gallant Man, took the lead but misjudged the finish line. Shoemaker stood up in the saddle before the finish, which allowed Iron Liege to win.
1946
Assault, ridden by Warren Mehrtens, won the Kentucky Derby by eight lengths over Spy Song. Assault went on to win the Triple Crown.
1935
Omaha, ridden by Willis Saunders, won the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths over Roman Soldier. Omaha went on to win the Triple Crown.
