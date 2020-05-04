Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
May 5
2016
Texas A&M wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead apologized for a series of tweets in which he questioned the accountability and loyalty of highly touted quarterback prospect Tate Martell who had been pledged to A&M but re-opened his recruitment.
Texas A&M’s Turner Larkins in his first start of the season helped the second-ranked Aggies to a 1-0 victory over seventh-ranked Vanderbilt at Blue Bell Park.
2013
LeBron James was the overwhelming choice as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. The Miami star received 120 of 121 first-place votes, giving him the award for the fourth time. Oklahoma City’s Kevin Durant finished second and third-place finisher New York’s Carmelo Anthony received the other first-place vote. The NBA has never had a unanimous MVP selection.
2011
Bryan’s Emily Peirce pitched a three-hitter as the Lady Viking softball team grabbed a 1-0 victory over Garland in the opener of the Class 5A area playoff series.
The Rudder baseball team defeated Red Oak 9-5 in Class 4A bi-district play, grabbing the program’s first postseason win with Blake Kopetsky (6-0) getting the pitching victory.
Consol junior Seth Holbert pitched the third-ranked Tiger baseball team to a 7-0 victory over DeSoto in a Class 5A bi-district opener.
2007
Street Sense, ridden by Calvin Borel, roared from next-to-last in a 20-horse field and won the Kentucky Derby by 2½ lengths over Hard Spun.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. beat Oscar De La Hoya in one of the richest fights ever. Mayweather, using his superb defensive skills and superior speed, won a 12-round split decision and won the WBC 154-pound title in his first fight at that weight. The sellout crowd of 16,200 at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas set a record $19 million gate.
2006
The Bryan Lady Vikings leaned on bunting in an 11-1 victory over Round Rock as the Lady Dragons made six errors in the Class 5A bi-district softball series’ opener.
The Klein Collins baseball team defeated Bryan 4-2, sweeping the Class 5A best-of-3 series. Bryan pitcher Blake Batten went the distance, allowing only one earned run.
2001
Texas freshman Justin Simmons pitched the Longhorns baseball team to an 8-1 victory over A&M to even the series.
1996
The eighth-ranked Vanderbilt women’s tennis team beat 25th-ranked Texas A&M 5-3 to win the Southwest Regional at the Omar Smith Tennis Center and advance to the NCAA Championships. The Aggies ended at 20-6, setting school records for season victories and winning percentage behind sophomore Monica Rebolledo who was 33-9.
1991
The Houston baseball team swept a doubleheader from eighth-ranked Texas A&M 4-3 and 18-2. The Aggies with a sweep would have had their first outright Southwest Conference title since 1978 and with a split would have shared the title with Texas.
But the Aggies slipped to second as UH ended A&M’s 10-game winning streak. Cougars’ relief pitcher Al Benavides, who couldn’t protect a two-run lead in the series’ opening, won both games Sunday.
1973
Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, won the Kentucky Derby with a record time of 1:59.2. Secretariat beat Sham by 2½ lengths and went on to win the Triple Crown.
1969
The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-102 in the seventh game to win the NBA championship for the 10th time in 11 years. Player-coach Bill Russell retired as a player.
1904
Cy Young of the Red Sox pitched a perfect game against the Philadelphia Athletics, beating Rube Waddell 3-0.
