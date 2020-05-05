Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
MAY 6
2016
Vanderbilt’s Kyle Wright pitched the seventh-ranked Commodore baseball team to a 7-1 victory over Texas A&M, evening their three-game series.
•
A suicide squeeze by Rudder’s McKinley Maurer broke a tie in the ninth inning and the Ranger baseball team defeated Temple 8-3 in a best-of-3 series opener in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs.
•
Bryan’s Landon Miner pitched a four-hitter, striking out 12 in a 5-1 victory over Hutto in Class 5A bi-district baseball action. Hutto won the nightcap 5-0 as Tristen Bayless threw a three-hitter, striking out 15 to tie the series.
2011
The Bryan softball team defeated Garland 12-9 to win their best-of-3 Class 5A area playoff series. Garland had forced a third game with a 4-3 victory, scoring all its runs in the last three innings. Roxy Alvarado, the losing pitcher in Game 2, picked up the victory in Game 3.
•
A&M Consolidated’s Riley Ferrell pitched his second straight complete game to lead the third-ranked Tiger baseball team to a 3-1 victory over DeSoto and a sweep of their Class 5A bi-district series. Ferrell allowed only two hits.
2006
Bryan’s Liz Pilger pitched a four-hitter as the 10th-ranked Lady Viking softball team defeated Round Rock 1-0 to sweep their best-of-3 Class 5A bi-district series.
•
A&M Consolidated’s Claudia Aguilar won two matches to advance to the championship in girls singles at the Class 5A state tennis tournament. Aguilar had lost in the first round in three straight years at the state tournament before her senior breakthrough.
•
Barbaro stormed into the lead to begin the stretch run and won the Kentucky Derby convincingly. Barbaro, ridden by Edgar Prado, won his sixth consecutive race by 6½ lengths ahead of Bluegrass Cat to become the sixth undefeated winner of the Derby.
2001
The Texas baseball team scored a pair of runs in the seventh and held on for a 4-3 victory over Texas A&M before a season-best crowd of 6,367 at Disch-Falk Field in Austin. The loss dropped A&M to 13-14 in Big 12 Conference play, leaving the Aggies in seventh place with one series left in the regular season. Only the top eight qualify for the Big 12 tournament.
1998
Rookie Kerry Wood tied the major league record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game with 20, pitching a one-hitter to lead the Chicago Cubs over the Houston Astros 2-0.
1996
The Seattle SuperSonics made a playoff-record 20 3-pointers, including 13 in a row, to beat the Houston Rockets 105-101 in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
1988
Rick Stiner went 6 for 8 with 11 RBIs and three home runs and Matt Hyde went 6 for 9 with two homers and seven RBIs as Grand Canyon set a college scoring record with a 45-15 victory over Denver.
1986
The Brenham Cubs wrapped up the District 11-4A baseball title with a 4-3 victory over A&M Consolidated at Tiger Field behind freshman pitcher Jon Peters (8-0). The second-ranked Cubs (21-3, 11-0) took advantage of six walks and four errors to beat Consol’s Reagan Ljungdahl, who allowed only four hits and struck out nine. Brenham didn’t add to its school-record 37 homers, but Ljungdahl tied the game at 3 with a two-run homer in the fifth.
1978
Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, held off Alydar’s late charge for a 1½-length victory in the Kentucky Derby. It was Affirmed’s easiest race against Alydar en route to winning the Triple Crown.
1950
Middleground won the Kentucky Derby with 16-year-old apprentice jockey Bill Boland on board. Boland, who is from Corpus Christi, and Middleground went on to win the Belmont after a second-place finish at the Preakness. Boland is in the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame with 2,049 career victories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.