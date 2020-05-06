Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 7
2016
Texas A&M’s Kyle Simonds threw a no-hitter as the second-ranked Aggie baseball team beat seventh-ranked Vanderbilt 3-0.
•
The Rudder baseball team defeated Temple 3-2 to complete a two-game sweep of their Class 5A bi-district series. Sean Arnold knocked in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.
•
Bryan’s Sam Opersteny pitched the Viking baseball team to a 3-1 victory over Hutto in the deciding game of their Class 5A bi-district series.
•
College Station’s Travis Hester (7-1) pitched five scoreless innings and Anthony Flores hit two home runs in an 11-0 victory over Elgin as the Cougar baseball team swept their Class 5A bi-district series.
•
The 17th-ranked Texas A&M softball team defeated sixth-ranked Auburn 13-6. A&M hit five home runs, including three-run shots by Samantha Show and Ashley Walters.
2014
Russell Westbrook had a triple-double, and Kevin Durant fell one assist short of matching that as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-101 to tie their Western Conference semifinal series at 1-1. Westbrook had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Durant added 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists before leaving the game with 1:21 remaining. It was the first time in NBA history — regular season or postseason — that a pair of teammates each had at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the same game.
2011
Justin Verlander threw his second career no-hitter, leading the Detroit Tigers to a 9-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Verlander barely missed a perfect game. The only runner he allowed came with one out in the eighth inning when J.P. Arencibia walked on a full count pitch.
2005
Dallas’ 116-76 victory over Houston to clinch their first-round playoff series was the most lopsided Game 7 score in NBA history. The Mavericks were the third team in playoff history to win a best-of-7 series after losing the first two games at home.
•
Giacomo, a 50-1 shot, won the Kentucky Derby in a gigantic upset, running down Afleet Alex in the final strides and generated a huge payoff. Closing Argument, a 70-1 shot, finished second with Afleet Alex third in the 20-horse field, the Derby’s largest since 20 started in 1984.
2001
A&M Consolidated’s Patrick Briaud defeated Amarillo Tascosa’s Avery Ticer 7-6 (3), 7-5 in the Class 5A boys singles semifinals at the state tennis tournament. Ticer beat Briaud en route to the state title the previous year.
1997
The Montreal Expos set two National League records by scoring 18 combined runs over two consecutive innings. The Expos’ 13 runs in the sixth, an NL record, followed a five-run fifth inning as they beat the San Francisco Giants 19-3.
1996
The Bryan softball team defeated Cy-Fair 1-0 in the 16th inning on Dionna Lopez’s walk-off sacrifice fly to send the Lady Vikings to the state tournament for the first time. Bryan’s Monica Briggs struck out 23 while allowing only five hits. She threw 201 pitches before being relieved seventh by twin sister Denise, who gave up three straight singles. Monica returned to the circle and pitched out of the jam. Cy-Fair’s Britni Sneed pitched a complete game, striking out 25. She allowed six hits and threw 211 pitches.
•
El Paso Franklin’s Sara Walker defeated A&M Consolidated’s Claudia Aguilar 6-0, 6-4 in the Class 5A girls singles final at the state tennis tournament.
1994
The Denver Nuggets became the first eighth-seeded team to win a playoff series with a 98-94 overtime win over the No. 1-seeded Seattle SuperSonics.
1991
The Bryan baseball team rallied for a 2-1 victory over Conroe in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs for its first postseason win in 14 years. Austin Bryan and Clint Moehlman had key hits for the Vikings.
•
The El Campo baseball team grabbed a 9-5 victory over A&M Consolidated in Class 4A bi-district action. Jake Schneider had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers.
1988
Winning Colors, ridden by Gary Stevens, led from start to finish in winning the Kentucky Derby by a neck, becoming the first roan and the third filly to win the race.
1982
A federal jury ruled that the NFL violated antitrust laws when it unsuccessfully attempted to prevent the Oakland Raiders from moving to Los Angeles.
1977
Heavily favored Seattle Slew, ridden by Jean Cruguet, won the Kentucky Derby by 1¾ lengths over Run Dusty Run.
1972
The Los Angeles Lakers won their first NBA championship with a 114-100 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 5.
1955
Swaps, ridden by Willie Shoemaker, won the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths over Nashua.
