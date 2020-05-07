Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 8
2014
The Houston Texans selected South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney with the first pick of the NFL draft.
The draft’s other big name, Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, waited until Cleveland made its third trade of the round and took the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at No. 22. Manziel was the third Aggie taken. Offensive tackle Jake Matthews was taken sixth by Atlanta and wide receiver Mike Evans was picked seventh by Tampa Bay.
Manziel played only two years in Cleveland, while Matthews and Evans are still playing for the teams that selected them.
2012
Josh Hamilton became the 16th player in major league history to hit four home runs in a game, launching a quartet of two-run drives against three different pitchers to carry the Texas Rangers to a 10-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
2011
Amber Garza’s two-run, walk-off home run gave the 22nd-ranked Texas A&M softball team a 4-2 victory over 16th-ranked Oklahoma State. Meagan May, who hit a two-run homer in the fourth, walked before Garza’s blast.
•
The Mesquite baseball team defeated Bryan 6-0 to win their Class 5A bi-district series. The Vikings forced a third game with a 6-1 victory in the day’s first game as Ty Culbreth struck out 11.
2006
The Continental Baseball League, an independent group, is looking at Bryan-College Station as a possibly destination for a team in its six- to 10-team league set to open in May 2007. The 13-week league is targeting cities with populations ranging from 80,000 to 190,000 in an eight-state region (Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana). Players would make between $4,000 and $10,000.
•
Texas A&M football legend John Kimbrough died in his hometown of Haskell. The 87-year-old scored both of A&M’s touchdowns in a 14-13 victory over Tulane in the Sugar Bowl that gave the Aggies the 1939 national championship.
•
A&M Consolidated offensive coordinator Steve Huff is leaving after six seasons to become head football coach and athletic director at Midwest City High School in Oklahoma City.
2001
A&M Consolidated’s Patrick Briaud defeated Garland’s John Nallon 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to win the Class 5A boys singles title at the state tennis tournament. It was Consol’s second boys singles title in five years and fourth in school history. Cody Hubbell won in 1997 and Mike Mills won back-to-back titles in 3A in 1968-69.
•
The Normangee boys golf team finished third in the Class A state golf tournament. Nathan Seeyle shot 160 to place seventh individually.
•
Randy Johnson became the third pitcher in major league history to strike out 20 in nine innings. He didn’t finish the game as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 in 11 innings.
1984
On the day the Olympic torch relay began, the Soviet Union announced it will not take part in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The Soviet National Olympic Committee Union said the participation of Soviet athletes would be impossible because of “the gross flouting” of Olympic ideals by U.S. authorities.
1981
A&M Consolidated’s Kip Corrington singled home Bill Potter to give the Tiger baseball team a 5-4 walk-off victory in nine innings over Brenham. Consol (19-6) improved to 5-0 in the second half of District 10-4A play by beating the Cubs (22-5), who won the first half.
Trailing 3-2, Brenham scored two runs in the seventh to chase Kelly Keahey, who had retired 13 straight. Consol’s Melvin Preston forced extra innings with a home run. The Tigers’ Doug Williams had three hits.
•
A&M Consolidated freshman Melinda Clark set the Class 4A high jump record by clearing 5 feet, 10 inches at the state track meet.
Brenham’s winning 4x400-meter girls relay team was disqualified, preventing the Cubettes from winning a third straight 4A team title. Brenham tied Dallas Madison for second with 40 points, three behind Gregory-Portland.
1970
Walt Frazier scored 36 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 113-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
1968
Jim “Catfish” Hunter of the Oakland A’s pitched a perfect game, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-0. It was the first perfect game in the American League regular season in 46 seasons.
1937
War Admiral, the favorite ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, won the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths over Pompoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.