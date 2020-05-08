Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 9
2013
A 72-foot-long, high-tech catamaran sailboat capsized in San Francisco Bay while practicing for the America’s Cup races that summer, killing an Olympic gold medalist from England and injuring another sailor. Andrew “Bart” Simpson died after the capsized boat’s platform trapped him underwater for about 10 minutes.
2011
The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M softball team defeated Oklahoma State 7-3 as Rhiannon Kliesing hit a three-run homer, helping the Aggies win a school-record 22nd straight home game. The 2005 team won 21 straight.
The ATP and WTA tennis rankings were released with no American man or woman in the top 10 for the first time in the 38-year history of the rankings. Americans Mardy Fish and Andy Roddick were Nos. 11 and 12, while Serena and Venus Williams were Nos. 17 and 19, respectively.
2010
Dallas Braden pitched the 19th perfect game in major league history, a dazzling performance for the Oakland Athletics in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
2009
LeBron James scored 47 points to lift Cleveland to a 97-82 win over Atlanta in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Cavaliers set an NBA record with their seventh straight double-figure win in the playoffs to eclipse the mark set by the 2004 Indiana Pacers.
2006
Bryan Broadcasting was named Texas A&M’s flagship station for radio broadcasts, moving Aggie football and men’s basketball games from Clear Channel. Bryan Broadcasting, which broadcast A&M football 25 years ago, already had the rights to baseball, women’s basketball and softball. Football and men’s basketball had been with Clear Channel’s KAGC for five years.
Joffrey Lupul became the first player in NHL playoff history to cap a four-goal game with an overtime score, netting the game-winner at 16:30 of the extra period to give Anaheim a 4-3 victory over Colorado in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.
1999
Marshall McDougall hit six consecutive homers and knocked in 16 runs — both NCAA baseball records — in Florida State’s 26-2 rout of Maryland.
1993
The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-104 in overtime in Game 5 of the best-of-5 first-round playoff series to become the first NBA team to lose two playoff games at home and come back to win three straight.
1991
The Bryan girls golf team shot a school-record 332 in its first state tournament appearance and sits in second place after the first round in Class 5A. Senior Stacy Larkin shot a season-best 73.
The San Francisco 49ers signed former Texas A&M shot-putter Randy Barnes to a two-year contract with no guaranteed money. Barnes, 24, last played football in high school.
1987
Baltimore’s Eddie Murray became the first major leaguer to hit home runs from both sides of the plate in consecutive games as the Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 15-6 at Comiskey Park in Chicago.
1961
Jim Gentile of the Baltimore Orioles hit consecutive grand slams in the first and second innings of a 13-5 rout of Minnesota.
1944
Jockey Walter Warren was involved in a rare feat in thoroughbred racing history by riding two horses to dead heat first-place finishes at Sportsman’s Park. In the sixth race, Warren rode Maejames to a dead heat finish with Piplad. In the eighth, Warren rode Susan Constant in another dead heat with Three Sands.
1930
Gallant Fox, ridden by Earl Sande, won the Preakness Stakes by three-quarters of a length over Crack Brigade. Gallant Fox became the only Triple Crown winner to win the Preakness a week before the Kentucky Derby.
