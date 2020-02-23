CYPRESS — A&M Consolidated wrestlers finished with three straight victories at the Class 5A state meet Saturday at the Berry Center. It was a gratifying way to end the two-day event, but it didn’t fully ease the sting of falling short of the goal the Tigers set for a season that included district and regional titles.
“It was kind of a bittersweet ending,” Consol wrestling coach David Salyer said. “I’m a little upset that we didn’t do better, because I think we could have because we have the talent to do better. At the same time, we do have three state places, and a lot of teams don’t have any, so we have to look at that in the long run.”
The Tigers, who had the third most boys qualified for the 5A meet, finished ninth with 56 points, 19 short of their goal of placing in the top three. Eight points separated fifth from ninth place in the tournament won by Canyon Randall in a runaway.
Allen took home the 6A boys title. On the girls side, El Paso Eastwood won the 5A title and Euless Trinity captured the 6A championship.
“We didn’t have anyone in the finals,” Salyer said. “If we would have had one person in the finals, I think we could have been in the top five.”
Consol had three wrestlers, junior Jacob Sanchez (126 pound), junior Anthony Criscione (132) and senior Alexis Vera (182), make it to the second day. Criscione and Vera each won both matches Saturday, and Criscione went 2-1.
Criscione led Consol’s boys over the two days, pinning Brandon Sanchez of Saginaw, Carmine Marino of Carrollton Smith and El Paso Del Valle’s Jesus Fierro to place third. The pin in the third-place match was especially gratifying, since Fierro had sent Criscione to the consolation bracket with a 1-0 victory on Friday. Criscione, who finished the season 49-6, was leading 4-0 late in the second period when he pinned Fierro.
“I knew that I could beat him since [Friday’s match] was only 1-0,” Criscione said. “Nothing really happened that first match, and I couldn’t get my shot in on him. I learned how he defended, learned how he worked. It made it a lot easier the second time, but it was still hard.”
Sanchez and Vera lost their winner’s bracket semifinal matches by pin and points, respectively. They then both lost on points in the final seconds of their first consolation match. Sanchez led for a majority of the match but had two one-point deductions for stalling before a near fall gave Dumas’ Roberto Ruiz the victory.
“Jacob Sanchez was winning, in control of the match,” Salyer said. “[Ruiz] ended up turning him, but we had to change because of the stalling point. Three stalling calls, boom, boom, boom, and then we got put on our backs. When you are in really close matches like that, those things can happen.”
Vera pulled even at 1-1 with a minute remaining before being taken to the mat for his second loss just as the match ended.
Sanchez stayed aggressive in his fifth-place match, finishing the season at 40-8 with a convincing 7-1 victory over Angel Avila of Mission Sharyland Pioneer.
Vera had another tight match, not scoring until getting an escape in the third period. Then with Kale Farrington having to gamble for a takedown, Vera (39-7) took down the Canyon Randall wrestler with a few seconds remaining to win 3-0 for a fifth-place finish.
All seven Tiger wrestlers picked up at least one victory. Danny Montoya (220) gained his win in the first consolation round, pinning Cameron Guyton of Frisco Lebanon Trail. He dropped a decision in the opening round to Jeremiah Norris of El Paso Parkland then was eliminated 7-5 by Melissa’s Hayden Nofziger. Montoya, a senior, ended the season with a 40-6 record.
Junior Chris Mapp (160) opened with a major decision (15-4) victory over Jefferson Guerrero of Dripping Springs. He dropped his next two matches by decision, the first to Hank Meyer of Burleson Centennial then his consolation match to Shayden Muzio of El Paso Eastlake. Mapp ended the season at 46-15.
Senior Zane Jackson (145) lost by decision to Ever Atilano of El Paso De Valle in his first match, bounced back to pin Roman Corona of Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial before losing by major decision to Highland Park’s Spencer Buchholz to end the season at 35-12.
“Seniors, juniors, everyone got a taste of what victory is at the state level, including our girl,” Salyer said.
Consol freshman Sydney Perez (95) made it through to the second day with victories in the first round and the second round of girls consolation. Perez pinned Ava Storms of Frisco, then was leading Amarillo Caprock’s Audree Garcia 5-1 before being pinned to fall into the consolation bracket, where she pinned Janet Rodriguez-Olade of Austin Navarro. On Saturday, Perez (29-15), ran into senior Riley Morrison of Princeton and lost by technical decision.
Rudder’s Makia English (165) was the highest placing girl of the local schools, winning both matches Friday by pins, defeating Aizlynn Duke of Fort Worth Benbrook and Amarillo Caprock’s Vienna Barbosa, who lost for only the fourth time in 40 matches.
English didn’t have as successful a second day, losing to the once defeated and state champion Destiny Miles of Dallas Kimball and the twice defeated Victoria Hinojo of El Paso Hanks before dropping her final match to Northwest’s Ayanna Potter for sixth place and a spot on the medal stand.
In a weight class that spans 17 pounds, English gave away a few pounds to all of her opponents, but Rudder coach Stewart Donley said she never used it as an excuse.
“She’s about 12 to 13 pounds lighter than most of the girls she’s wrestled all weekend,” Donley said. “She knew the opponents she would face today were great opponents. Makia is one of the best in the state, and I think she showed that, but sometimes you run into a hard side of the bracket, and it think that is what happened.”
English, who finished the season 43-7, is headed to the University St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, to wrestle and join the school’s ROTC.
The College Station Lady Cougars had four wrestlers in 5A but were unable to get any to the second day. Emily Huber (110) and Ariana Rodriguez (119) each won once, with Huber defeating Jalene Romero of Burleson Centennial in the first overtime of her first consolation match. Huber (26-13) lost to Sarah Martinez of El Paso Eastwood and was eliminated by Shay Kia Scott of Lancaster.
Rodriguez won her opening round by technical decision 17-2 against Frisco Liberty’s Megan Weidenbach. She then was pinned by Alexis Montes of El Paso Eastwood, before losing an 8-4 decision to Emily Trevino of Mission Sharyland Pioneer. Rodriguez finished the season at 43-9.
Alex Guerra (185) lost both matches Friday and finished the year at 24-13, while Anastasia Guerra (128) finished with a 34-16 record after her two losses Friday.
In girls 6A, Bryan junior Jennifer Thomas (119) pinned Blanca Cuevas of Cy-Fair in her opening round but was pinned in the quarterfinals by Camille Fournier of Weatherford. Thomas was then eliminated 7-4 by Austin Bowie’s Olivia Moreno to finish the season 33-8.
Bryan senior Desirae Campos (138) ended the season at 35-16 after decision losses to Serenity Delagarza of McAllen Memorial and Grand Prairie’s Kailyn Clay.
