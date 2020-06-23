Texas A&M seniors Dan Erickson and Josh Gliege along with junior Walker Lee were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars on Tuesday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Erickson had a 4.0 grade point average in the spring semester to be an All-America Scholar for the second time. Gliege graduated this spring with a 3.5 GPA in Management and Lee had a 4.0 GPA. Lee was a PING All-American with a scoring average of 71.54 strokes this spring with seven top 25 finishes. Erickson averaged 72.08 strokes and Gliege averaged 74.73.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be a sophomore, junior, and senior academically and have maintained a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.2 with a stroke-average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 77.0 in NJCAA, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II and NAIA and under 79 in NCAA Division III.
