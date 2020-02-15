BRENHAM — Blinn’s Alyssa Correa, Yadira Grimaldo and Janay Wilson have signed scholarships to compete in women’s soccer at four-years schools. Correa signed with Presentation College, while Wilson and Grimaldo each signed with Bacone College. All three played two seasons with the Buccaneers, helping the school begin its soccer program.
Three Blinn women’s soccer players sign with four-year schools
- Eagle Staff Report
