DALLAS — Three Aggies earned spots in the national meet Tuesday at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships at SMU’s Robson & Lindley Aquatic Center.
Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews and Victor Povzner advanced in the men’s 1-meter springboard dive. Mathews took second with 725.80 points, and Povzner took third at 716.35. Both divers also advanced on the 3-meter springboard Monday.
In the women’s 3-meter dive, A&M’s Charlye Campbell placed eighth at 618.90 to earn her second spot at the NCAA Championship. She also advanced in the 1-meter dive Monday.
The Zone D meet will wrap up at 11 a.m. Wednesday with platform diving.
