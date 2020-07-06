The Texas High School Coaches Association is canceling its annual coaching school and convention and moving it to a virtual format because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was scheduled to take place in San Antonio from July 19-21. The THSCA’s decision comes as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state.
“This is an enormous disappointment and not a decision we have taken lightly,” the organization said in a statement. “It was a tough call to make but in our efforts to support the preventative protocols set forth by our Texas school administrators, the UIL executive staff and governing authorities at both state and local levels, we are choosing to prioritize health and safety first.”
Virtual sessions, including skill lectures, professional development, health and safety lectures, mandatory coaches certification and panel discussions, will take place during the afternoon on each of the originally scheduled dates. The organization said the UIL rescinded its originally scheduled dead days of July 20-21 so that teams could hold workouts on those mornings.
Last week, the UIL recommended schools halt workouts from July 3-13 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus over the Fourth of July holiday. Most schools in the Brazos Valley shuttered workouts in accordance with the guidelines.
