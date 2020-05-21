The Bryan boys soccer team honored its eight seniors and held its annual team banquet with a…

TOMMIE ALLMON UP CLOSE

• Wife: Sharon

• Children: son, Drew; son, Ryan

• College: Southern Nazarene University

• Major: history and kinesiology

• Favorite thing about coaching: “Just the camaraderie of first of all the coaches — I enjoy that — and then the players. So it’s a combination of the two, but the culture that you all have the same thing in mind as far as coaches and the kids. That’s what has always made Bryan High special.”

• Most influential person: wife — “She hangs by me no matter what.”

• Favorite food: a hamburger cooked on the grill at home — “My kids always laugh, because they’ll say, ‘What do you want to do for Father’s Day?’ And they know it’s a hamburger on the grill at home. I don’t want to do anything else.”