This is a disappointing time for softball fans because COVID-19 canceled the NCAA Women’s College World Series, which would have crowned a champion early next week.
Fans that make the annual trek to Oklahoma City will have to wait a year to see if UCLA can win again. The Bruins were in good shape to defend their title when the season ended in mid-March. UCLA was 25-1 and ranked first in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Top 25 poll, but the Bruins were anything but a lock for their 14th national championship with five former champions ranked in the Top 10.
The good news is, when softball resumes, the path to reaching USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium next year will be more competitive than when it ended. That’s because the NCAA is providing seniors in spring sports an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus, and the majority of teams and players are taking advantage.
More than 40 seniors on the Top 10 teams are planning to return.
“You look at some of these programs who were real senior top-heavy and very experienced,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “You can only imagine how they’re feeling about putting that team together with their incoming freshmen.”
That starts with UCLA. The Bruins were playing without pitcher/first baseman Rachel Garcia, a two-time national player of the year, and multi-position player Bubba Nickles, who were taking redshirts to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games. Even though the Olympics were moved to 2021 because of the pandemic, they’ll be able to play for UCLA next season as planned. USA Softball ruled the members of the 18-player roster wouldn’t have to sit out another season to train, travel and play in preparation for the Tokyo Games. They can focus on college, then turn attention to the Olympics.
The four teams ranked right behind the Bruins — Washington, Texas, Arizona and LSU — will bring back all its seniors.
Arizona returns seven starters, led by catcher Dejah Mulipola, who also redshirted in 2020 for the Olympics. She hit .311 in 2019 with 23 home runs. Shortstop Jessie Harper has 76 career home runs and a shot to break the NCAA record of 75 held by Oklahoma’s Lauren Chamberlain. Wildcat pitchers Alyssa Denham and Mariah Lopez combined to go 20-3 in 2020.
The Arizona media predicts that next year’s Wildcat team could possibly be the most talented in coach Mike Candrea’s 35 years, which includes eight national championships.
LSU will return all five of its seniors and Alabama, which was ranked second in the preseason and picked to win the Southeastern Conference, returns all seven of its seniors.
“Spring sports should be amazing,” LSU coach Beth Torina told the Baton Rouge Advocate. “The competition will be unmatched in any other season in the history of sports.”
Rosters will be much bigger.
“I think for all of us, it’s been challenging to navigate roster size,” Evans said. “What we do with that and how we blend those incoming freshmen into these super seniors, fifth-year seniors, whatever you want to call them.”
A&M has 28 players on its roster. The Aggies are bringing back two seniors, starting center fielder Kelbi Fortenberry and utility player Kelly Martinez. A&M is one of four SEC teams bringing back two or fewer seniors. Missouri had only one senior, pitcher Eli Daniel (6-1, 1.42 ERA), and she opted not to return. No. 11 Kentucky, which took two of three games from A&M, will return pitcher/utility player Autumn Humes, but sluggers Alex Martens and Bailey Vick and pitcher Larissa Spellman opted not to return.
Having experienced veterans is a plus, Evans said, but “it also comes with some real challenges in terms of cultivating your young talent.”
A&M was 17-9 when the season was canceled. The Aggies, coming off a last-place finish in the SEC in 2019, were showing improvement. Florida State transfer Makinzy Herzog (.415, 6 HRs, 17 RBIs) and freshman shortstop Jourdyn Campbell (.329, 2 HRs, 15 RBIs) were welcome additions, while sophomore catcher Haley Lee (.324, 5 HRs, 19 RBIs) and junior pitcher Kayla Poynter (7-2, 1.68 ERA) were having big years.
While the majority of teams will lean on veterans, A&M will be more focused on cultivating its young players.
“I think it’s an advantage in terms of we have such a talented freshman class, that those kids can come in and feel like they have a legitimate shot at being in our lineup and fight hard for that and to be invested in that,” Evans said.
College Station center fielder Brionna Warren is among four of A&M’s incoming freshmen who were Top 100 prospects by FloSoftball along with third baseman Trinity Cannon, catcher/center fielder Mayce Allen and pitcher/outfielder Grace Uribe.
“I think some of those programs that are really senior top-heavy, those freshmen coming in may see that as a disadvantage to them,” Evans said. “For us, we feel we’re going to be able to get our youth on the field and give them opportunities and have openings for them. That’s our plan.”
Evans is confident Fortenberry and Martinez will help in the transition.
“I was clear to them,” Evans said. “Your role might look a little bit different than it has in the past. We’re trying to navigate this and make sure we’re developing this young talent, and they’ve been 100% onboard. So for me, I think it’s really important to have these hard, direct conversations so that it’s all up front. Our kids already know these things they’ve been preparing for so when they come to campus they understand what’s the plan. I don’t want to spring anything on anybody.”
•
NOTES — A&M incoming freshman outfielder Alexis Tippit, who played at Troy, will redshirt in 2021. She’s coming off an injury, and when she recovers, Evans sees her as a four-year contributor. … Many coaches are concerned about roster limits, keeping everyone involved. There’s no limit on A&M’s roster during nonconference. In SEC games, A&M has no limit for those in uniforms for home games, but only 22 can be designated to play. Road trips are limited to 22. … Louisiana-Lafayette, coached by former A&M hitting coach Gerry Glasco, will return five seniors, including second baseman Kaitlyn Alderink, who hit .364 in 2020 after sitting out the 2019 season after playing four years at A&M. “With those kids coming back, it will have a huge impact on our club. There is no softball team that will benefit more than the Ragin’ Cajuns,” Glasco told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. That was before outfielder Sarah Hudek opted not to return. Hudek played her first two seasons at A&M. … Washington sophomore infielder Baylee Klingler, who played her first season at A&M, batted .481 with five homers and a team-high 33 RBIs. … Oklahoma was really helped by seniors getting an extra season because pitcher All-America pitcher Giselle Juarez was fighting a shoulder injury and center fielder Nicole Mendes was coming off a torn ACL. .. The 23rd-ranked Baylor Lady Bears return four seniors, but all-conference outfielder Kyla Walker, who starred at Franklin High School, is not returning. … No. 24 Fresno State is returning all five seniors, but the school won’t go over the normal NCAA-mandated 12-scholarship limit, though it could offer those players the same scholarship they had last season, exceeding that limit, in this one-time deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.