Some weeks are tougher on fans than others, and the Aggies are glad the last week of February is behind them.
Fans who attended softball games on Wednesday and Friday along with the women’s basketball game Thursday endured one of the worst 72-hour stretches in A&M athletic history.
The softball team lost back-to-back games to Sam Houston State and Southeastern Louisiana. The Aggies were 100-13 against SHSU, riding a 53-game winning streak. Sam Houston State’s last victory was in 1995. The players on either team hadn’t even been born. A&M hadn’t lost at home to the Bearkats since 1988. And just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, the Aggies got run-ruled 8-0 by Southeastern Louisiana, another Southland Conference team.
A&M was 5-0 against the Lady Lions outscoring them 27-7. Those were bad losses, but what had fans frustrated was how poorly A&M played. It could have easily lost twice to Sam Houston State.
The women’s basketball team didn’t lose two games in three days, but the 76-63 loss to Alabama felt like two losses. The Aggies had no pep at the start, but managed to somehow wipe out an early deficit to tie the game at 12 by the end of the quarter. Instead of taking advantage of the opportunity, the Aggies hit the snooze button and trailed by 16 at halftime. It was so ugly, people were asking, “This is the worst effort since when?”
That’s never a good thing, not when you say it three straight days.
Fans leaving Davis Diamond on Friday night, hoping to get some good news by listening to the baseball team got another kick in the gut. A&M opened the Frisco Classic with a 1-0 loss to Illinois, which was followed by losses to UCLA 10-2 and Oklahoma State 8-5. A&M, which looked like the Bronx Bombers in starting 10-0 had its offense melt like M&M’s in your pocket on a Texas summer day.
A&M had only nine hits in the three games. The Aggies had double-digit hits in seven of their first eight games, scoring nine runs or more six times.
Throw in the men’s basketball teams’ losses to Kentucky and LSU and it was a lousy last week of February around here. Such is the price if you’re a true fan. There will be weeks like that, but at least March is here and none of those losses have to define those teams.
•
The women’s basketball team’s loss to Alabama proved costly with A&M not making the NCAA women’s basketball selection committee’s top 16 teams announced Monday night.
The committee’s No. 4 seeds heading into the final weeks of play are Iowa, Arizona, Oregon State and DePaul. The Aggies need a strong showing at the Southeastern Conference tournament or one or two of those teams to falter to host NCAA tournament first- and second-round games for a third straight year.
Indiana, Kentucky, Florida State, Missouri State and Arizona State are other teams that with a strong finish possibly could grab one of those last four seeds.
A year ago, the selection committee didn’t have A&M among its first top 16 rankings, but did have them as a No. 4 seed in the second rankings, which is where the Aggies ended.
A&M slipped three spots Monday in the Associated Press Poll to No. 15. A&M, though, moved up a spot to 17th in the NCAA RPI Rankings.
•
Nine SEC teams are ranked by D1baseball.com led by top-ranked Florida. The Gators are followed by No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Georgia, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 18 Mississippi State, No. 19 Auburn, No. 20 Tennessee and No. 21 LSU. A&M, which was 18th, fell out of the rankings. The collegiate baseball writers have A&M 23rd and Texas 28th. Florida is first followed by Texas Tech, Georgia, Vanderbilt and UCLA.
Texas (10-2) played three one-run games at the Shiners Hospitals For Children College Classic in Houston, with losses to LSU (4-3) and Missouri (9-8) sandwiched around a victory over Arkansas (8-7).
•
A&M junior defensive back Derrick Tucker was at Monday’s offseason conditioning session that was open to the media. Most thought we’d seen the last of Tucker in an A&M uniform when he announced he’d redshirt after playing in four games last season. Obviously, that might not be the case.
Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com
