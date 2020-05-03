Texas A&M track and field head coach Pat Henry announced the signing of first team All-American James Smith II on Sunday.
Smith is transferring to A&M from Arizona, where he finished fifth in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships as a freshman, clocking in at 49.72 seconds. He also earned second-team All-America honors as part of the Wildcats’ 4x400 relay team.
In the summer following his freshman season, Smith won the 400 hurdles at the USATF U20 Championships and was second at the Pan American U20 Championships.
