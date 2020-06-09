Caldwell’s Logan Knesek, pictured from left, David Chavaria and A&M Consolidated’s Thomas Hutchison recently received $500 scholarships from the Brazos Valley Pride baseball organization. Knesek will play football for Texas A&M-Kingsville. Chavaria, who was home schooled, will attend Blinn, and Hutchison will attend Texas A&M.
Trio of Brazos Valley Pride players earn team scholarships
- Eagle Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
TRENDING NOW
-
Texas A&M lays out guidelines for return to sports beginning Tuesday
-
The Eagle's 2010s All-Decade High School Baseball Team
-
College Station's Scott Holder named Brazos Valley's high school baseball coach of decade
-
Isolation ends for players in upcoming college baseball tournament
-
Six local players ready for Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational
Latest Local Offers
A1 ALL BRIGHT PAINTING 37 years exper. Painting, Drywall, Remodeling, Carpentry, Insured. Cr…
FREE Estimate & Inspection with Photo Report! Insurance Loss is our Specialty All Types …
A + rated BBBVoted!Best Home Renovation Company Kitchens, Baths, Additions. Outsid improveme…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.