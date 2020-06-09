logan knesek david chavaria thomas hutchison
Special to The Eagle

Caldwell’s Logan Knesek, pictured from left, David Chavaria and A&M Consolidated’s Thomas Hutchison recently received $500 scholarships from the Brazos Valley Pride baseball organization. Knesek will play football for Texas A&M-Kingsville. Chavaria, who was home schooled, will attend Blinn, and Hutchison will attend Texas A&M.

