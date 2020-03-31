Twenty riders from the Texas A&M equestrian team earned academic honors from the National Collegiate Equestrian Association, the league announced on Tuesday.
Darby Gardner, Rhian Murphy and Haley Redifer made the Farnam academic first-team, Cameron Crenwelge and Caroline Dance represented A&M on the second-team, while Katie Conklin and Marissa Harrell were named to the academic honorable mention team.
Thirteen Aggies — Evelyn Beesaw, Grace Bentien, Rebecca Bigelow, Rheagan Bryant, Tina Christie, Julie Hill, Kamiah McGrath, Lauren Rachuba, Lauren Reid, Lindsay Schauder, Mali Selman, Hannah Tapling and Ann Elizabeth Tebow — were also named to the American Paint Horse Association academic honor roll on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.