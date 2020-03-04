The Aggieland HomeSchool 14-and-under girls basketball team is ranked sixth and its varsity girls are ranked 10th for the 29th annual Christian HomeSchool national championships on March 15-21 in Springfield, Missouri. It’s the highest ranking in program history for both age groups.
The Oklahoma City Storm are first in the 14U division followed by the DasCHE Spartans of Cedar Hill, the MHEA Eagles of Tennessee, Kentucky Bluegrass United, the NOAH Jags of Tulsa, Oklahoma and the Aggieland Panthers.
The Cincinnati Trailblazers are ranked first in the varsity division followed by the Lubbock Titans, MHEA Eagles from Memphis, the Dallas HSAA Angels, the Kansas Wichita Warriors, the Tulsa NOAH Jaguars, the Oklahoma City Storm, the Indianapolis Wildcats and the Panthers.
