Former Texas A&M riders Meredith Houx Remiger and Tara Matsler were named distinguished alumni by the National College Equestrian Association on Wednesday.
The awards are presented to women who have made significant contributions in a professional field after graduating at an NCEA school.
Houx Remiger competed for A&M from 2000-04, helping the Aggies win the 2002 national championship. After graduating with a degree in international business administration, she opened Sandia Farm in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she has contributed to the equine industry in the state.
Matsler competed for A&M from 2008-11, helping the Aggies win three western national championships and earning the team’s Aggie Heart Award in 2010. She graduated with a degree in agricultural communications and journalism and currently serves as the digital content manager for the American Quarter Horse Association.
Other members of this year’s NCEA class of distinguished alumni include: Susan Gordon (Auburn); Olivia Poff (Georgia); Kimberly McCormack, Kristen Terebesi (South Carolina); Ryan Batson Smithee (Baylor); and Sylvia de Toledo (SMU).
