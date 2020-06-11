A pair of Texas A&M juniors heard their names called Thursday on the second day of the MLB draft.
Outfielder Zach DeLoach and pitcher Christian Roa were both selected in the second round, giving the Aggies three picks in the first two rounds. A&M’s ace, junior left-hander Asa Lacy, was picked No. 4 overall by the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
DeLoach was chosen with the 43rd overall pick by the Seattle Mariners, which has a signing bonus slot value of $1,729,800, and Roa was selected 48th overall by the Cincinnati Reds with a slot value of $1,543,600.
DeLoach rose in draft rankings with a strong showing at the Cape Cod League last summer, followed by his best season with the Aggies during a coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign. After hitting just .200 during his sophomore season, DeLoach led the Cape Cod League in hitting with a .353 average to go with five home runs and eight doubles.
The center fielder kept up that hot start for the Aggies this season, batting .462 with six home runs, three doubles, 14 walks and six stolen bases before the season was canceled March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. DeLoach was named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America first team, along with Lacy.
“That’s how I see him; that’s the kind of player he is,” Lacy said of DeLoach. “He’s shown moments of it throughout his three years here, so I was excited to see him actually go out there and do it. He’s an incredibly hard worker and very talented player.”
Roa had a standout sophomore season in 2019, going 3-2 with a 3.56 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 innings spread across 17 appearances, including 10 starts. He earned Southeastern Conference pitcher of the week honors for a March 17 start that season against second-ranked Vanderbilt. He threw seven scoreless innings and struck out seven while allowing just three hits and two walks in the Aggies’ 7-0 victory.
Roa finished his A&M career with a 4.25 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings.
“I was actually on the golf course when I got notified when [DeLoach and Roa] got picked,” Lacy said. “I was so happy for them. They deserve every single bit of it. Both of them were incredible teammates and were great leaders on this team. I’m disappointed we didn’t get to all play together one last year, but I’ll be competing against them now. I’m proud of those guys.”
With a day to digest being drafted, Lacy said he was ready to get started with his professional career. Along with the Detroit Tigers, the Royals were one of the teams Lacy felt most comfortable with during the draft process.
“They were just so upfront and open with how they wanted to draft me and the culture they have in their minor league system,” Lacy said. “I wanted to be a part of that, and I’m so glad I’m getting that opportunity.”
