The University Interscholastic League recommended Wednesday that schools close summer strength and conditioning workouts and skill practices starting Friday through July 12 due to the possible increase of COVID-19 cases during the July 4 holiday.
Bryan ISD will follow the UIL’s recommendation and suspend summer workouts starting Friday. Bryan will continue to sanitize their facilities during the break and plan on returning after the 10 days. College Station athletic coordinator Steve Huff said College Station ISD will make an announcement regarding the future of summer workouts on Thursday.
“In the anticipation of the July 4 holiday and the potential for increased social interactions that could spread COVID-19, the UIL is recommending schools consider closing summer workouts, rehearsals, practices and instruction between July 3-July 12, resuming Monday, July 13,” the UIL said in a statement.
Bryan athletic director Janice Williamson said she spoke with Houston-area ADs after they recently suspended summer workouts for a week due to an increase of COVID-19 cases. After those conversations, Williamson said it became clear that with a holiday approaching, it was best to take a break from summer workouts.
“In addition to those concerns we decided that we would take a week off and deep clean all of our athletic facilities,” Williamson said. “We have maintenance scheduled on the football field, and that company also can sanitize turf, so we’re going to bring them in during this closure. In addition to us cleaning the athletic facilities, the weight rooms and so forth, they’re going to deep clean the football field so that when we open back up on July 13 — if everything’s still OK in the area — we’re in the best possible shape to have our kids be safe.”
Since beginning summer workouts on June 8, Bryan has taken extra precautions to ensure its students are safe while on campus. Josh Woodall, Bryan’s head athletic trainer, said kids check in daily and must complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and have their temperature taken. The athletes also work out in groups of 15 while indoors and 25 outdoors and stay 30 feet away from other groups. Equipment and facilities are cleaned before and after they are used by students or coaches, and workout times are spread out throughout the day to minimize crowds.
Woodall said if students or their families contract the coronavirus or experience symptoms, the students will be sent home to quarantine for two weeks and their workout group of either 15 or 25 will be sent home as well.
“We have quarantined a couple of groups throughout the process,” Woodall said. “Most of that was out of an abundance of caution, because nobody was experiencing severe symptoms or having tested positive or anything like that, but we removed those groups just to prevent the possibility of other students becoming infected. We haven’t had anybody that has reported symptoms during that 14-day quarantine period. We haven’t had any kind of issue with spread in the facilities or during the workouts.”
