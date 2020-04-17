The University Interscholastic League announced Friday all remaining 2019-20 spring activities and state championships have been canceled.
That came on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott announcing that all Texas schools would remain closed for in-person learning for the remainder of this school year.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” UIL executive director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a release. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
Practices, rehearsals, and workouts remain suspended until further notice. The previously communicated information allowing remote instruction remains in place. The UIL will continue to follow the direction of state authorities and will work closely with member schools to navigate this unprecedented time.
