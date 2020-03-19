The University Interscholastic League extended its suspension of all sanctioned activities until May 4, because of concerns over COVID-19.
The suspension includes contests, practices, rehearsals and workouts.
"At this time, the earliest games and contests may resume is Monday, May 4," the UIL said Thursday in a statement. "Prior to this date, the UIL will allow its member schools a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials."
The UIL orginally had suspended all activities until March 29. UIL executive director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said they are in the process of creating contingency plans for the state championships in the activities that have been suspended.
"While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures,” Breithaupt said.
