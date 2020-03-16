Local high schools won't be practicing on the field in the next two weeks, including football.
The University Interscholastic League announced Monday it is extending its suspension of sanctioned events to include all practices and workouts.
The UIL's suspension began today and runs through March 29.
"At this time all practices and workouts conducted outside the school day, as well as spring football, are postponed until March 29," the UIL said in a statement to athletic directors and coaches. "During this time, a school shall not conduct practices or use school facilities or equipment. This means that no practices or workouts outside the school day can be conducted during the time period of March 16 through March 29. School practices include open gyms, open facilities, and open weight rooms. All athletic facilities should remain closed until further notice for both non-school and school activities.
When the UIL originally announced its suspension of all interscholastic activities last Friday, the UIL said practices and workouts could continue to be held at the discretion of local school districts.
Most notably, the UIL addressed the future of spring football stating if "canceled altogether, football workouts would resume on August 3rd and teams would be able to add an additional scrimmage [in August]."
Middle school sports are under the same restrictions as high schools, according to the UIL.
The UIL said it will continue to update this situation.
