The UIL postponed all state events Thursday, including the boys basketball tournament, but said all other spring sports will continue as planned as officials monitor the spread of the coronavirus.
The announcement came during the boys basketball state tournament, and after San Antonio Cole beat Peaster 58-44 in the Class 3A semifinals, the event was suspended at the Alamodome in San Antonio. UIL deputy executive director Jamey Harrison said in a postgame press conference that this decision, although hard, was for the safety of everyone involved.
“Earlier today we made the rather unprecedented decision to suspend indefinitely the boys state basketball tournament due to growing concerns of the COVID-19, the coronavirus,” Harrison said. “Those of you who know us well know this was a very difficult decision, very painful decision for us, but one we felt was in the best interest of everybody involved.”
Schools in the Brazos Valley have begun canceling classes and sporting events for next week due to the coronavirus.
Bryan ISD announced Thursday night that there will be no school or extracurricular events for the remainder of this week and next week until March 21. That means Rudder’s softball team will not play Saturday’s district game against Waller, or its district games on Tuesday and Friday of next week.
The Bryan and Rudder baseball teams were allowed to finish their games Thursday at the Bastrop Cedar Creek and Lufkin tournaments, respectively, but both returned home and will not finish play at the tournaments. Bryan went 1-1 including a 2-0 win over Hutto with Logan Freeman throwing a no-hitter. Rudder lost its game against Port Neches-Groves.
Bryan’s JV baseball team also canceled its home tournament this weekend. Bryan head baseball coach James Dillard said there are not enough schools to play a full tournament after many of the teams dropped out due to concerns of the coronavirus.
College Station ISD spokesman Chuck Glenewinkel said CSISD officials will make a decision Friday on when to resume classes.
The A&M Consolidated baseball team held its Another Broken Egg Invitational on Thursday with the Tigers beating Spring Hill 5-4 and Liberty 10-2.
Decisions by other schools are affecting Bryan-College Station teams. Magnolia ISD canceled classes and sporting events for the next two weeks, meaning A&M Consolidated’s softball game on Saturday against Magnolia is canceled.
In San Antonio on Thursday morning, the boys basketball state tournament began on time with the Class A semifinals. La Poynor beat Nazareth 65-53, and Slidell beat Jayton 45-28, and Harrison said the UIL took precautions during the tournament, including sanitizing the locker rooms after each team went through, wiping down the seats in the stadium after each game and positioning extra custodial staff in high-traffic areas.
“We understand that making this decision, and the decision prior to limit fans in the building was not the most convenient for the communities here supporting these teams and for the state tournament fans in general, but we felt it was the best we could do to do our part to keep our great state healthy,” Harrison said. The UIL hopes to resume the boys basketball tournament and that other state championship activities, including academic and musical, will be completed.
But the UIL is still unsure when the competitions will take place. Harrison said for the boys tournament, anytime between now and the next basketball season is possible, but right now there is no set date. The UIL also is staying in contact with San Antonio health professionals, and hopes that if possible, the boys tournament will continue to be played at the Alamodome.
“We understand you want more details,” Harrison said. “We just don’t have enough information to give you those details. Our staff has already completed contingency plans for every single state championship that has not been completed, including this one, but I cannot tell you if that will happen next week or next month.”
Right now, the UIL said it will continue to focus on its contingency plans for the competitions that were canceled. Harrison said that other spring sports, such as baseball and softball, are still on schedule. But with schools around Texas beginning to cancel classes, this could change in the future.
The UIL said it hopes to send out recommendations for the spring sports that are continuing to play and travel for games before the weekend.
“We’re hoping to get that out today, tomorrow at the latest. Part of the concern we had is you don’t have one reaction that’s statewide,” Harrison said. “A large number of schools in the Houston area announced they will all be closed next week, but Houston being closed doesn’t mean the Panhandle will be closed or the Valley will be closed or Central Texas. We have to trust that the educational leaders in these communities are making sound decisions. They have the most information about their communities, about their students, so those are local decisions at this point. We’ll see how things unfold moving forward.”
NOTES — The UIL’s state robotics FIRST tech challenge set to begin Thursday in Dallas was postponed along with the UIL’s CX debate state tournament set to start Monday in Austin.
