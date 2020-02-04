The UIL’s bienniel realignment often is a practice in organized chaos, causing moves for schools among districts, regions and even classifications. Most schools in the Brazos Valley experienced slight shifts, but the Bryan Vikings were the big movers, going from District 14-6A to 12-6A in football, basketball and volleyball.
Bryan’s move back to Central Texas will pit the Vikings against Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Killeen Ellison, Harker Heights, Killeen Shoemaker and Temple, leaving behind Houston-based teams from Cypress and Tomball.
Although most involved in Bryan athletics felt there might be a change since the enrollment numbers were released late last year, many believed Bryan (2,397 enrollment), might take a different route.
“I expected a move, but I didn’t personally expect going to Central Texas,” boys basketball head coach Jonathan Hines said. “With some of the other schools coming up like Willis, I assumed we would join with them and that Conroe area because it’s a quicker trip.”
The last time the Vikings faced Central Texas teams was in 2011 when they were a part of District 12-5A-II, with the exception of Temple, who they last played in district from 2016-2017. Football head coach Ross Rogers, who coached at Harker Heights until 2007 and started coaching at Bryan in 2012, said it feels like returning home with this new district schedule.
“With us being in the Brazos Valley and being the only 6A in the area, we knew there’s a chance we could go a few ways — returning to Cy Fair, Conroe was a possibility, going back to Killeen, which old tradition is Bryan played Killeen and Temple forever, so we’re kind of going back to our home spot,” Rogers said.
As for basketball, the Vikings have remained close to their new district after facing one team each year in nondistrict play in hopes of seeing different types of basketball. This season, Bryan lost 59-42 to Copperas Cove on Dec. 3.
Harker Heights and Temple were the only two football teams to make it to the playoffs last season, and both lost in the first round. Bryan didn’t make it to playoffs and went 2-8 overall and 1-7 in district. Rogers said while the players are only familiar with Temple, they’re excited for the challenge this district brings.
“They were excited; it’s something different,” Rogers said. “These young guys haven’t been in this district before, and our seniors-to-be were in 5A with College Station, Consol and we had Temple as well. So it’ll be new for them and probably something they don’t know a lot about.”
Regardless of the move from District 14 to 12, the Vikings’ football team will have expectations to perform this season with an anniversary on the horizon — the desegregation of Stephen F. Austin High School and E.A. Kemp High School to form one school and one team, the Bryan Vikings.
“Next year is our 50th year of Bryan High School football, and we’re looking forward to making it a big year, and this district will be just as tough,” Rogers said. “The toughest district in the state is the one that you’re in, so we’re going to take it that way.”
The distance the team travels will be longer on the average. Playing in the Cypress/Tomball district meant going about 75 miles when on the road. The teams will travel more than 100 miles for at least five of the games, Hines said.
CS stands pat
College Station (2,074) remains untouched by realignment and will continue in District 8-5A-I in football and 19-5A in volleyball and basketball.
Football head coach and athletic coordinator Steve Huff said for volleyball and basketball, consistency works well for their overall schedules and travel.
“I think for the other sports the consistency is good. [There’s] good crowds, good support, people are able to get to away games so it’s always good for all our other sports and then obviously playing a couple of local games too helps with travel,” Huff said.
Meanwhile, the football team will face two new teams in their district — New Caney and New Caney Porter. Luckily, it won’t change how the Cougars travel.
“There was some possibility and scenarios where we would go to different areas that didn’t add that extra travel,” Huff said. “We still have Lufkin in there which is every other year. With New Caney and New Caney Porter coming in, that’s not bad. I think how it’s shaped up is pretty good.”
The district has not met to go over a football schedule, but Huff said in a nine-team district, they will have one preseason game at home and one away before going into their four-and-four district layout.
College Station will now face the challenge of going up against two teams they have never played. For football, this adds an extra layer of pressure with New Caney and Porter going 7-0 and 6-1, respectively, in District 9-5A-I last season.
“They played each other in their district championship last year, so you’re talking about a district champ and a district runner-up coming into our district this year,” Huff said. “You’re adding two really good football teams to our district. The competition this year is extremely high.”
