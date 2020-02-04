Class 3A and 4A were jam packed with district and class changes when the UIL realignment’s were released on Monday.
The largest drop came from Caldwell (512.5), which went from District 12-4A-II to 11-3A-I. The Hornets will join Cameron Yoe, Little River Academy, Lorena, McGregor, Rockdale and Troy in 3A, while the volleyball and basketball teams move from 26-4A to 19-3A with Rogers, Rockdale, Little River Academy, Lexington, Florence and Cameron Yoe.
“Any time there is a new challenge I feel like it’s exciting,” Caldwell football head coach Matt Langley said. “But at the same time I try to be more concerned about us than we are about who we compete against. I believe that if we take care of us and we’re the best version of us, the results and everything else will take care of itself.”
Langley and Co. are coming off a struggling season after going 3-7 overall and 1-4 in district. Although they haven’t faced most of their new district foes recently, the Hornets did play Rockdale on Sept. 6, losing 44-36.
“We played Rockdale this past year in a really competitive game in week two,” Langley said. “We saw a couple of those teams on film, Troy and Cameron so we’re a little bit familiar. Obviously not as familiar as we will get.”
Cameron and Troy will be the Hornets’ biggest competitors in this district. Cameron (11-2, 5-1) made it to regionals last year, but lost to Grandview 45-14. Troy (12-2, 6-0) went undefeated in district and eventually lost 34-13 to Grandview in the quarterfinals.
Caldwell has not set sites for the preseason or district season yet, but the team will face Manor New Tech, Hempstead, Royal and Giddings before starting its district slate.
Caldwell’s volleyball team went to the regional finals last season and lost to Fulshear in three sets. The Lady Hornets were 43-6 overall and 9-2 in district, but it wasn’t always easy playing schools with higher student numbers in 4A (515-1229). Head coach Jane Giese said it’ll be nice to change to 3A (230-514).
“We’re excited for something new and different. We’ve been battling in that upper-division with fewer kids and we’re excited to look at different teams,” Giese said.
Caldwell volleyball is no stranger to its new opponents. In non-district, the Lady Hornets swept the Little River Academy, Rockdale and Lexington, which reached the semifinals in 19-3A before losing to Van Alstyne 3-1.
“Lexington is big, they’re coming off of a state run and several of those teams have traditions of being very talented in volleyball, but we try to schedule them throughout the season so we have seen some of those teams here recently,” Giese said. “Our motto this year is ‘to outwork.’”
Other 3A teams
Rockdale’s and Cameron’s football teams remain in Class 3A Division I with enrollment ranging from 350-514, but move from District 10 to 11, alongside Caldwell, Little River Academy, Lorena, McGregor, and Troy. Both schools’ volleyball and basketball teams stay in District 19-3A and lose McGregor, Troy and Franklin as opponents.
Lexington football moves from District 11-3A-I to 13-3A-II, along with Franklin, which moved over from 8-3A-I. The Eagles and Lions will join Buffalo, Clifton, Florence, Riesel, and Rogers. Lexington volleyball and basketball remains in 19-3A, but Franklin’s two teams will go up one district to 20-3A. District 20-3A includes Buffalo, Teague, Palestine Westwood, Groesbeck, Fairfield, Elkhart and Crockett.
Anderson-Shiro remains untouched by the realignment with football staying in District 12-3A-II, along with Warren, Newton, New Waverly, Kountze, Hemphill and Corrigan-Camden. Volleyball and basketball return to 23-3A with Trinity, Onalaska, New Waverly, Hardin, Coldspring-Oakhurst, Cleveland Tarkington.
Class 4A
Navasota moved down a division in football from 12-4A-I to 13-4A-II and will face Smithville, La Grange, Cuero, Gonzales and Giddings. It’s been at least two years since the Rattlers have played any of those teams in non-district play, causing the placement in District 13 to come a surprise to the team.
“We did not expect the district that we got, that was quite a surprise,” Navasota football head coach Casey Dacus said. “We anticipated that we might be with Madisonville because they’re 40 minutes away and we thought it would be more of a Central Texas location district, but you never know with the UIL. Sometimes that happens and we got Cuero and Gonzales added to the mix and that’s surprising, but not negative by any stretch of the imagination. We’re excited to be in that district.”
Madisonville is now in 10-4A-II with Carthage, Center, Jasper, Rusk and Shepard after being moved over from 8-4A-II.
Navasota went undefeated in district last season and made it to the area round before losing to Midlothian Heritage 26-14 for the second year in a row.
“We need to start gathering information and trying to figure out more about those teams,” Dacus said. “Smithville, Giddings and La Grange, all three made the playoffs this year and I think Gonzales did as well. Cuero is two years removed form being state champions. It’s going to be a loaded district with lots of talent and it’ll be quite a challenge, we got our work cut out for us.”
Navasota will be playing Bellville and Lampasas in scrimmages before facing Wharton, Sealy, Mexia, Hardgrave and Yoakum in non-district. The Rattlers will break in week six, before starting district at Smithville, then hosting La Grange, traveling to Cuero and Gonzales and ending the regular season at home against Giddings.
As for Navasota’s volleyball and basketball team, it will move from District 26-4A (La Grange, Smithville, Caldwell, Bellville and Giddings) to 24-4A with Wharton, Sealy, Royal, El Campo Bellville. Madisonville’s volleyball and basketball teams will move from District 19-4A (Fairfield, Mexia, Palestine and Rusk) to 18-4A with Waco, La Vega, Waco Connally, Robinson, Mexia and China Spring.
