Bryan will compete with teams from Central Texas in District 12-6A from 2020-22 after playing its first two seasons in 6A in Cypress-based 14-6A.

Here are the UIL district alignments for the 2020-22 seasons for Brazos Valley high school teams.

CLASS 6A

All sports

District 12-6A

Belton

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Killeen

Killeen Ellison

Killeen Harker Heights

Killeen Shoemaker

Temple

CLASS 5A AND BELOW

Football

District 8-5A Div. I

Cleveland

College Station

Conroe Caney Creek

Lufkin

Magnolia

Magnolia West

New Caney

New Caney Porter

Waller

District 10-5A Div. II

Rudder

A&M Consolidated

Huntsville

Richmond Fulshear

Montgomery

Montgomery Lake Creek

Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated

District 13-5A Div. II

Bastrop

Bastrop Cedar Creek

Brenham

Elgin

Georgetown East View

Leander Glenn

Leander Rouse

Pflugerville Connally

District 10-4A Div. II

Carthage

Center

Jasper

Madisonville

Rusk

Shepherd

District 13-4A Div. II

Cuero

Giddings

Gonzales

La Grange

Navasota

Smithville

District 11-3A Div. I

Caldwell

Cameron Yoe

Little River Academy

Lorena

McGregor

Rockdale

Troy

District 12-3A Div. II

Anderson-Shiro

Corrigan-Camden

Hemphill

Kountze

New Waverly

Newton

Warren

District 13-3A Div. II

Buffalo

Clifton

Florence

Franklin

Lexington

Riesel

Rogers

District 11-2A Div. I

Alto

Centerville

Grapeland

Groveton

Jewett Leon

Normangee

District 12-2A Div. I

Bruceville-Eddy

Hearne

Holland

Moody

Rosebud-Lott

Thorndale

Thrall

District 10-2A Div. II

Bremond

Chilton

Frost

Mart

Wortham

Hubbard

District 13-2A Div. II

Burton

Granger

Iola

Milano

Snook

Somerville

Bartlett

District 13-A Div. II

Apple Springs

Calvert

Chester

Oakwood

District 14-A Div. II

Buckholts

Dime Box

Mount Calm

Oglesby

Volleyball/Basketball

District 19-5A

Brenham

Rudder

College Station

A&M Consolidated

Katy Paetow

Magnolia

Magnolia West

Waller

District 18-4A

China Spring

Madisonville

Mexia

Robinson

Waco Connally

Waco La Vega

District 24-4A

Bellville

El Campo

Navasota

Royal

Sealy

Wharton

District 19-3A

Caldwell

Cameron Yoe

Florence

Lexington

Little River Academy

Rockdale

Rogers

District 20-3A

Buffalo

Crockett

Elkhart

Fairfield

Franklin

Groesbeck

Palestine Westwood

Teague

District 23-3A

Anderson-Shiro

Cleveland

Tarkington

Coldspring-Oakhurst

Hardin

New Waverly

Onalaska

Trinity

District 14-2A (Volleyball)

Axtell

Bremond

Marlin

Mart

Wortham

Coolidge

Hubbard

Mount Calm

District 22-2A (Volleyball)

Centerville

Hearne

Iola

Jewett Leon

Mumford

Normangee

Calvert

North Zulch

District 25-2A (Volleyball)

Granger

Holland

Milano

Rosebud-Lott

Thorndale

Thrall

Bartlett

Buckholts

District 26-2A (Volleyball)

Burton

Snook

Somerville

Dime Box

Fayetteville

McDade

Richards

Round Top-Carmine

District 18-2A (Basketball)

Axtell

Bremond

Dawson

Marlin

Mart

Wortham

District 20-2A (Basketball)

Centerville

Grapeland

Groveton

Jewett Leon

Latexo

Lovelady

Slocum

District 26-2A (Basketball)

Burton

Iola

Mumford

Normangee

Snook

Somerville

District 27-2A (Basketball)

Granger

Hearne

Holland

Milano

Thorndale

Thrall

District 29-A (Basketball)

Bartlett

Buckholts

Calvert

Dime Box

Fayetteville

North Zulch

Richards

Round Top-Carmine

