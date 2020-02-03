Here are the UIL district alignments for the 2020-22 seasons for Brazos Valley high school teams.
CLASS 6A
All sports
District 12-6A
Belton
Bryan
Copperas Cove
Killeen
Killeen Ellison
Killeen Harker Heights
Killeen Shoemaker
Temple
CLASS 5A AND BELOW
Football
District 8-5A Div. I
Cleveland
College Station
Conroe Caney Creek
Lufkin
Magnolia
Magnolia West
New Caney
New Caney Porter
Waller
District 10-5A Div. II
Rudder
A&M Consolidated
Huntsville
Richmond Fulshear
Montgomery
Montgomery Lake Creek
Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated
District 13-5A Div. II
Bastrop
Bastrop Cedar Creek
Brenham
Elgin
Georgetown East View
Leander Glenn
Leander Rouse
Pflugerville Connally
District 10-4A Div. II
Carthage
Center
Jasper
Madisonville
Rusk
Shepherd
District 13-4A Div. II
Cuero
Giddings
Gonzales
La Grange
Navasota
Smithville
District 11-3A Div. I
Caldwell
Cameron Yoe
Little River Academy
Lorena
McGregor
Rockdale
Troy
District 12-3A Div. II
Anderson-Shiro
Corrigan-Camden
Hemphill
Kountze
New Waverly
Newton
Warren
District 13-3A Div. II
Buffalo
Clifton
Florence
Franklin
Lexington
Riesel
Rogers
District 11-2A Div. I
Alto
Centerville
Grapeland
Groveton
Jewett Leon
Normangee
District 12-2A Div. I
Bruceville-Eddy
Hearne
Holland
Moody
Rosebud-Lott
Thorndale
Thrall
District 10-2A Div. II
Bremond
Chilton
Frost
Mart
Wortham
Hubbard
District 13-2A Div. II
Burton
Granger
Iola
Milano
Snook
Somerville
Bartlett
District 13-A Div. II
Apple Springs
Calvert
Chester
Oakwood
District 14-A Div. II
Buckholts
Dime Box
Mount Calm
Oglesby
Volleyball/Basketball
District 19-5A
Brenham
Rudder
College Station
A&M Consolidated
Katy Paetow
Magnolia
Magnolia West
Waller
District 18-4A
China Spring
Madisonville
Mexia
Robinson
Waco Connally
Waco La Vega
District 24-4A
Bellville
El Campo
Navasota
Royal
Sealy
Wharton
District 19-3A
Caldwell
Cameron Yoe
Florence
Lexington
Little River Academy
Rockdale
Rogers
District 20-3A
Buffalo
Crockett
Elkhart
Fairfield
Franklin
Groesbeck
Palestine Westwood
Teague
District 23-3A
Anderson-Shiro
Cleveland
Tarkington
Coldspring-Oakhurst
Hardin
New Waverly
Onalaska
Trinity
District 14-2A (Volleyball)
Axtell
Bremond
Marlin
Mart
Wortham
Coolidge
Hubbard
Mount Calm
District 22-2A (Volleyball)
Centerville
Hearne
Iola
Jewett Leon
Mumford
Normangee
Calvert
North Zulch
District 25-2A (Volleyball)
Granger
Holland
Milano
Rosebud-Lott
Thorndale
Thrall
Bartlett
Buckholts
District 26-2A (Volleyball)
Burton
Snook
Somerville
Dime Box
Fayetteville
McDade
Richards
Round Top-Carmine
District 18-2A (Basketball)
Axtell
Bremond
Dawson
Marlin
Mart
Wortham
District 20-2A (Basketball)
Centerville
Grapeland
Groveton
Jewett Leon
Latexo
Lovelady
Slocum
District 26-2A (Basketball)
Burton
Iola
Mumford
Normangee
Snook
Somerville
District 27-2A (Basketball)
Granger
Hearne
Holland
Milano
Thorndale
Thrall
District 29-A (Basketball)
Bartlett
Buckholts
Calvert
Dime Box
Fayetteville
North Zulch
Richards
Round Top-Carmine
