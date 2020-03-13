The University Interscholastic League and Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools have suspended all extracurricular activities because of the coronavirus.
The UIL’s suspension will begin Monday and last through March 29. The UIL on Friday said schools still may conduct rehearsals and practices at the discretion of local school districts.
TAPPS’ suspension of interscholastic competition runs through April 12. Teams in competition Friday when it was announced were allowed to conclude their activities. TAPPS will provide a more detailed explanation and specific information on different activities Tuesday.
UIL sports in season include baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and golf. The boys state basketball tournament was suspended until further notice Thursday afternoon. The event at the Alamodome in San Antonio was able to get in the Class A and 3A semifinals before the three-day event was halted.
“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt said in a statement. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”
The UIL also updated its spring sports playoff schedule Friday.
Boys and girls soccer playoffs will begin April 14 with the state tournament on April 29-May 2. Soccer playoffs were originally set to begin March 26, and the state tournament had been scheduled for April 15-18.
Boys and girls golf district tournaments must be completed by April 14, six days later than originally planned. Regionals (April 20-23) and the state meet (May 8-9) remain the same.
Boys and girls track and field district and area meets must be completed by April 14 with the option of having those meets combined. No changes were made to the dates for the regional (April 24-25) and state meets (May 8-9).
Boys and girls tennis district tournaments must be completed by April 18, four days later than the original date. No changes have been made to the regional (April 27-28) and state tournaments (May 21-22).
No changes to the baseball and softball playoffs were made.
Suspended TAPPS sports include baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track. Practice is allowed if schools are in session. TAPPS members, which include Allen Academy, Brazos Christian and St. Joseph, are closed until March 20.
TAPPS is allowing fine arts activities to amend their method of competition and will allow competitions to be held without the exposure of large crowds or numbers of participants.
