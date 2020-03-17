The UIL extended its suspension of all sanctioned contests through March 29 to include all practices, workouts and rehearsals Monday.
The organization originally suspended all high school games and competitions on Friday but left practices up to the discretion of individual school districts.
“We are committed to providing timely, ongoing updates and are reassessing the situation daily,” the UIL said in a statement.
