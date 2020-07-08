The University Interscholastic League updated its COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines for summer strength and conditioning on Wednesday with an emphasis on wearing masks during workouts and at UIL activities during the school year.
The new guidelines will take effect immediately and continue until the first day of school or the start of in-season activities, depending on which starts earlier.
Executive Order GA-29 regarding face coverings was put into effect by Gov. Greg Abbott on July 3, and will be required during summer workouts and in-season activities for the 2020-21 school year. Masks were not previously required at summer workouts by the UIL.
Face coverings include "non-medical grade disposable face masks, cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth), or full-face shields to protect eyes, nose, and mouth," the UIL wrote. Masks should be worn by employees, parents, visitors and students 10 and older when not actively exercising at a UIL activity. Face coverings are required to enter and exit summer workouts and can be taken off if someone is actively exercising at least six feet away from other students or staff.
Exceptions for face coverings include any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents a covering, someone who is eating or drinking, people remaining six feet apart and a someone who is in a body of water such as a pool or lake.
Starting on Monday, the UIL will allow schools to give students access to locker rooms and shower facilities. The UIL said students should arrive to workouts with required gear and immediately return home to shower after a workout.
For skill-specific workouts, competitive drills will be allowed starting Monday. For example, football is allowed to have one or more students in an offense versus defense drill. Students and staff not included in the drill must wear face coverings.
Students and staff who are confirmed, suspected or exposed to COVID-19 must stay at home during the 14-day infection period. They can't return to workouts until they have improved in symptoms, at least three days have passed since recovery or resolution of fever and at least 10 days have passed since their symptoms first appeared.
If a student or staff member wants to return to workouts without meeting the criteria, they must receive permission from a medical professional or show two separate negative COVID-19 tests.
On July 2, the UIL recommended schools suspend summer workouts and skill practices until July 12 due to the possible increase in COVID-19 cases during the July 4 holiday. Bryan and College Station schools followed the UIL's recommendation and have suspended summer workouts until Monday.
The UIL said it will continue to monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and state officials to further modify guidelines if needed.
For more information on the UIL's summer workout guidelines, visit https://www.uiltexas.org/covid-19-information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.