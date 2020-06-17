The UIL announced Wednesday that schools will have the option to broadcast football games live during the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions.
The UIL said the change in policy will only be effective during this upcoming season and will not continue after this year.
During a virtual meeting, UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt said the football season is expected to start on time with people in the stands. The UIL will continue to monitor Gov. Greg Abbott’s restrictions on maintaining a 50% stadium capacity but hopes that lifting the Friday night broadcasting ban will provide community members a chance to take part in a long-standing tradition.
“The Friday night element still exists in Texas, and we don’t believe that COVID-19 will do away with that,” Breithaupt said. “But I do believe this is a time for us to stand down on our Friday night broadcasting rule, not permanently, just for a one-time venture because we know there will be many people who stay away because they’re fearful, particularly our elderly and our senior citizens. We want to give them a chance to see the game based on what the local district allows.”
Each school district will have the option to broadcast football games live on television or online, Breithaupt said. The broadcasting rule only applies to football because other sports are allowed to broadcast their games throughout the season, excluding state tournaments.
Among other changes, the UIL is allowing strength and conditioning workouts before or after the school day, which will open up the athletic class period to focus on skill instruction due to the time lost from the coronavirus.
The UIL’s 2020-21 calendar will be released on July 1 rather than its usual June 1 release, and celebrations are being planned for the 100th anniversary of UIL football this season.
The UIL also voted to deny, reject or take no action on the following proposals associated with COVID-19: a 2020-21 football schedule release, allowing students to repeat the school year and get an extra year of eligibility, reverse the suspension of spring activities, excuse athletic penalties, stop the reopening of gyms, amend the eligibility requirements for seventh and eighth graders and extend academic eligibility by one year.
