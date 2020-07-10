The University Interscholastic League announced that students who participate in remote learning through their local school districts can participate in sports and extracurricular activities if all UIL eligibility requirements are met.
Students must be enrolled in remote learning through the school they will represent in those activities, the UIL said Friday in a release. Schools are also allowed to create local policies with additional requirements for students.
The UIL also touched on eligibility requirements that would change because of remote learning, including grading policies and usual requirements for the first six weeks of school.
For the 2020-21 school year, students are eligible for sports and other extracurricular activities during the first six weeks if they have accumulated at least two and a half credits since the beginning of the 2019-20 school year. Schools can create additional requirements for students if needed.
The UIL is also advising schools to develop grading policies that outline certain criteria to determine when a student is passing their courses at the end of grading and evaluation periods.
"Days when school is not in session should be treated as school holidays for purposes of determining academic eligibility for both remote and in-person learning," the UIL said. "All students are academically eligible when school is not in session for a full calendar week or more."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.