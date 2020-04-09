Every time Bryan’s Uriel Murillo steps onto the soccer field, he proves why he earned a spot on the varsity squad.
Murillo stands just 5-foot-3, but the Vikings midfielder hasn’t let his height disadvantage change how he attacks the ball.
“Most players playing midfield are around 5-foot-9 or 6-foot-1 and it’s pretty tough playing against them,” Murillo said. “But I always thought about never giving up and always trying my best. Whenever they see me, sometimes they do say something mean, but I never let that get to my head. I show them that because I’m short doesn’t mean I can’t play.”
Murillo said the jeers from opposing players often turn to compliments by game’s end as opponents acknowledge his ability to play contact soccer against players almost a foot taller.
Although Murillo is a crucial part of the Vikings’ offense, he doesn’t have much experience on the varsity squad after being pulled up from the JV team at the end of last season. Murillo said he likes the new challenge but leaving his former teammates was hard considering that making strong friendships is one of the reasons he loves the game.
“It’s been my escape from everything that’s been going on,” Murillo said. “If there’s a problem, I’ll go to a soccer field and play. I enjoy the sport and the friendships. I’ve met new people, and some people say that you’re friends, but soccer makes you brothers.”
Along with his “brothers” on the team, Murillo also has an older brother who played soccer for Bryan about nine years ago. When Murillo entered high school, his brother gave him one piece of advice.
“He told me to always listen to the coaches. If you don’t listen, you’re going to suffer the consequences,” Murillo said.
Murillo took his brother’s advice and ran with it. Bryan head coach Paul Ruiz said Murillo is willing to do his best for the team, even if his efforts don’t always show in the stats.
“He’s not going to have 10 goals or five assists and he’s not going to be the goalie with 15 saves,” Ruiz said. “He just plays well and he does what he needs to do for us for ball possession and control and distribution. He always seems to be in the right spot at the right time. He’s a very smart player.”
Earlier this season, Murillo’s ability to be in the right place helped the Vikings avoid an early District 14-6A loss. Against Langham Creek on Jan. 24 at Merrill Green Stadium, Murillo blocked a shot in the last few minutes of the game by jumping in front of his goalkeeper and stopping a header. The Vikings went on to force a draw and earn a point in the district standings.
“After the game everyone said I jumped really high, but it didn’t even feel like it,” Murillo said. “Then whenever I saw the recording it was really high. I couldn’t believe I could jump that high.”
Murillo’s leap was a bit uncharacteristic for an undersized team that typically tries to keep the ball close to the ground, avoiding situations in which opponents control the ball through the air. But Murillo’s big save didn’t surprise Ruiz, who says his midfielder’s work ethic is a coach’s dream.
“He’s a true team player; he’s what any soccer coach would love to coach because he’s very consistent,” Ruiz said. “He’s going to do what you ask. He’s there for his teammates. He’s there as a leader. He’s there as a friend. He can be like another coach on the field, because he knows how to direct and knows the game very well.”
Bryan’s season is on hold as the University Interscholastic League has suspended all events until at least May 4 due to the coronavirus. The Vikings (9-8-4, 5-7-2) won their last match before the delay, shutting out Cypress Springs 3-0 before spring break. Bryan had two regular-season games remaining and a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs.
While the team’s future is still unknown, Murillo is happy with their performance this season.
“I’ve been playing with them since we were in middle school and in outside leagues,” he said. “We have a chemistry that I’ve never see in another team. I’m kind of disappointed that we didn’t finish our season or have our Senior Night, but I’m pretty proud of everyone on the team.”
After graduating, Murillo will attend Houston Baptist in the fall and plans to major in accounting and minor in Spanish. Murillo liked the faith-based environment that HBU offers and has plans to attend open tryouts for the Huskies’ soccer team in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.