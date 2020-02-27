The 47th annual Viking Relays will be Friday at Merrill Green Stadium with field events starting at noon and running finals at 4:30 p.m.
Varsity boys and girls will compete in two divisions. Giddings, Huntsville, Killeen Ellison, La Grange, Leander Rouse, Rudder, Waco, Magnolia and Bryan will be in one division. Aggieland Home School, Huntsville Alpha Omega, Brazos Christian, Tomball Rosehill Christian, Conroe Covenant Christian, Katy Faith Academy, Bellville Faith West Academy, Austin Hill Country Christian, St. Joseph, and Sugar Land Logos Preparatory will be in the other.
