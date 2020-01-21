Bryan’s first season competing in Class 6A boys soccer was a bit of a wake-up call for the Vikings, but head coach Paul Ruiz thinks they’re ready for Round 2.
After his team finished seventh and missed the playoffs in District 14-6A last year, Ruiz knew his team needed to get faster, not only in foot speed but in decision making.
“We had to work on not holding the ball, passing quicker,” Ruiz said of his team’s top offseason objective. “We looked at film [last season] and other teams were moving the ball around, and we were still trying to hold on to the ball. Through these first couple games, we’ve shown the ability to move the ball to the midfield quickly and hold possession.”
That improvement has shown up in the results early in the season. The Vikings are 4-1-2 in nondistrict play leading into their 14-6A opener at Tomball Memorial on Tuesday with their lone setback coming in a narrow 2-1 loss to Pflugerville Connally on Saturday.
Bryan has scored 22 goals this season and allowed just nine, thanks in part to a roster with plenty of experience. Junior Ramiro Moreno, a returning all-district first-teamer, controls the midfield for the Vikings along with senior defensive holding midfielder Yanni Vasilakis, who has taken a step forward in his final season, according to Ruiz. Vasilakis’ vision makes him a great distributor, and he also excels in stopping opponents’ runs. Senior Cesar Silva does a little bit of everything for the Vikings as the captain moves around to play where they need him, and senior Rony Puerto, Bryan’s leading goal scorer, puts pressure on opposing defenses.
“Having those guys play together another year has been great,” Ruiz said. “We got past the basics, and they’ve been able to connect more on the field and know their position. The makeup of our team is a lot more intuitive on the field, knowing each other without talking much. It’s made our play a lot faster.”
The Vikings are less experienced on the back end, but Ruiz is excited about freshman goalkeeper Josue Gonzalez, who has started every match for the Vikings.
Gonzalez has shouldered the defensive burden well, giving up just nine goals even after a tough weekend at the 2020 Longhorn Challenge in Austin when Bryan gave up seven goals in three matches while going 2-1. Ruiz, who complimented the freshman’s technical skills, wants to see Gonzalez continue to improve on communicating with the back line and not being afraid to direct them.
Gonzalez and the rest of the Vikings will receive their next litmus test with the start of district play, something Ruiz and his team have been looking forward to for months.
“The offseason was real fun, and the first seven games have been real fun to coach and watch,” Ruiz said. “[Against Memorial], I just want to see what we’ve been doing — possession, quick passing, movement forward, attacking. We just need to continue and improve in those areas.”
Here is the 2020 roster for the Bryan boys soccer team including each player’s jersey number classification and position:
1 Christian Alor, fr., MF/F; 2 Juan Maldonado, jr., D; 4 Benjamin Velazquez, sr., D/MF; 5 Yanni Vasilakis, sr., D; 6 Kenneth Paz, sr., D; 7 Rony Puerto Medina, sr., MF/F; 8 David Medina Diaz, sr., MF; 9 Kelvin Zeyala, fr., MF/F; 10 Cesar Silva, sr., F/MF; 11 Uriel Murillo Bustamante, sr., MF; 13 Makimbo Fergusson Demming, sr., D; 14 Christopher Adan Chavez, jr., F/MF; 15 Roger Heriberto Maldonado, sr., D; 16 Fabricio Araujo, jr., MF; 17 Ramiro Moreno, jr., MF; 18 Ralph Woodley Calixte, sr., MF; 19 Alexis Reyna, sr., MF/F; 20 Javier Munoz Santoyo, jr., MF; 21 Luis Guillermo Sanchez, jr., D; 22 Nico Bulhof, jr., D; 24 Santos Carrillo-Vazquez, sr., F; 30 Aldo Hernandez Mancilla, sr., D; 41 Josue Asael Gonzalez, fr., GK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.