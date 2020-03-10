During the offseason, the Bryan baseball team looked for ways to improve its game, especially at the plate. The Vikings found it.
Bryan began using Win Reality in November. The virtual reality program simulates pitches and allows players to improve their ability to track them. Head coach James Dillard said the Vikings’ main reason for using Win Reality was to combat bad weather, which can make it hard to practice outdoors consistently, but now it’s a tool they use to approach their games differently.
“We could see 20 pitches in a matter of five minutes, so when guys are struggling at the plate or if they need to hit and can’t do it outside due to the weather, this allows our guys to get in extra at-bats,” Dillard said. “I think this has helped us become a better hitting team, because we’re seeing different pitches. We’re seeing simulations of guys throwing at us, and there’s so much more it could do. It helps us lay off pitches that we may have swung at in previous at-bats.”
Virtual reality seems to be working for Bryan, which is now 6-2 overall with the District 14-6A opener approaching next Tuesday at Tomball Memorial. The Vikings will host Tomball Memorial three days later as they play each district team back-to-back in a series-style matchup.
Bryan will continue district play against Langham Creek, Bridgeland and Cypress Lakes to close out March before facing Cypress Park and Cypress Springs. The Vikings will finish the regular season by May 1 with two-game series against Cypress Ranch and Cypress Woods.
“It’s a tough schedule,” Dillard said. “There is no bad team on our schedule, and that’s the fun thing about this district. We have to show up every single night. We know that we’re going to be in a dog fight, and if we don’t show up and play our best, chances are it’s not going to end up well for us.”
The Vikings have five underclassmen on their 16-player roster, and they’re making an impact. Sophomore pitcher Mason Ruiz opened the season with 13 strikeouts to lead the Vikings to a 8-1 win over Temple at the Brazos Valley Invitational, and more recently sophomore Eric Perez shut out Lampasas 2-0 at the Killeen Classic on Saturday.
“We’ve got a good mixture of youth and a few seniors in the lineup that help, but really I’m most impressed by how the young guys have grown up over the past eight games,” Dillard said.
While many teams a set motto for the season, the Vikings have a simple goal: return to the playoffs.
Bryan hasn’t made it since 2017 when it lost a three-game series against Leander Rouse 2-1 in the area round. That ended a run of four straight playoff appearances with the Vikings missing in 2013 after reaching the regional finals in 2012.
Now in his third-year at the helm, Dillard said the Vikings want to end their current playoff drought at two seasons.
“Our expectation doesn’t change,” Dillard said. “Each season we expect to be in the playoffs and that’s Bryan Viking baseball history. In the past, each team has made the playoffs, and the last two years we haven’t accomplished that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.