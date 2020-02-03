As a child, Walker Lee remembered riding along in a golf cart as his father, Randy, participated in Aggie Golf Day, an annual alumni and donor round of golf.
As he got older, Lee was sometimes lucky enough to play in place of someone who was unable to show up.
On Monday, Lee opens up the spring semester of his junior season as one of the leaders of the Aggie golf team, following in the footsteps of his father and two uncles.
“I’ve grown up just loving A&M,” Lee said.
Randy Lee, class of 1990, was the youngest of three Lee brothers, all of which played golf for the Aggies. Randy’s brothers, Jacky and Scott, played four years apiece, ending in 1984 and 1987, respectively. Randy also met his wife, Kristen, while at A&M.
Despite the deep Aggieland roots, which included a friendship with A&M men’s golf coach J.T. Higgins, Randy was adamant he would let his son choose where he would go to school when the time came, he said. For Walker, the time came after he finished eighth grade.
Wanting to jump in early on the youngster that showed promise, Higgins offered Walker when word began to circle that other schools were interested.
“Really, that was probably a little bit of panic on our part, because other people started noticing — Arkansas and SMU and there were some other schools he started getting letters from,” Higgins said. “We’re like, ‘We need to put a stop to this before it gets too far down the road.’”
In an effort for Walker to expand his horizons, Randy took his son to Arkansas, the weekend A&M traveled to Fayetteville to play football, to look at the campus and get a feel for the golf program. Walker left Fayetteville having made up his mind, Randy said.
“He enjoyed himself,” Randy said. “When we got done and were on the way home, I said, ‘What did you think?’ He said, ‘I’m ready to commit to A&M now. Can I?’”
While Walker no longer had to focus on where he would spend his four years of college, his early commitment attached a large, maroon target on his back as he proceeded through his junior golf career.
“It took a lot of stress off, a lot of pressure off, but then it kind of added a little bit through high school, because everyone was looking at you like, ‘Oh, this guy committed in eighth grade. Let’s see how he plays,’” Walker said. “But it was awesome. I wouldn’t do it over again [differently].”
As a homeschool student, Walker was able to schedule his studies around practicing his craft, which aided in rising to the No. 2 golfer in Texas and the No. 18 player nationally according to Junior Golf Scoreboard, as well as a 2016 All-American by the American Junior Golf Association.
Before Walker even stepped foot on A&M’s campus as a member of the golf team, he had his golfing dream realized. As a 19-year old, Walker fought his way through a Dallas sectional of U.S. Open qualifying to earn a spot in the 2017 tournament field. While playing in the tournament at Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin, Walker was able to mix and mingle with a few of his golfing heroes, such as Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler.
Though his focus was on golf, the conversation with the pros often strayed outside the links.
“When I played with Rory, he just got married, and I was asking about the married life and joking with him about that. He was fun,” Walker said.
Naturally, his father was his caddie.
“We were just trying to soak that in because not a lot of people get to do that,” Walker said. “We were trying to enjoy the moment for sure.”
Walker used all of that experience to make an instant impact in the program, earning his first career win at the 2018 Aggie Invitational as a freshman. His second came last year at the Meridoe Intercollegiate the following fall.
As he heads into the spring semester of his junior season, Walker said he has set a personal goal to finish in the top 25 in every tournament, while also taking on the responsibility of being a team leader.
“He’s bought into what we’re doing 100 percent, and he’s become one of the team leaders, and he gets it,” Higgins said.
“I don’t think we have someone who wants to win as a team more than he does now,” he continued.
And the third-year golfer certainly has the confidence to back up his claims. After claiming the Meridoe Intercollegiate title in the fall of 2018, he was quick to remind his dad and uncles that the win gave him as many victories as all three of his relatives combined, Jacky Lee said, with a laugh.
“He sure does believe in himself, and he’s fun to watch,” Jacky said. “Make no mistake about it, he’s light years better than either his dad or I was.”
