Texas A&M junior Walker Lee made the Division I PING All-America Team on Thursday with sophomore Sam Bennett and freshman William Paysse earning honorable mention.
Lee had seven Top 25 finishes and averaged 71.54 strokes to earn honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America. Bennett had a 71.17 scoring average and Paysse averaged 71.62.
Eleven players were on each of the first three teams with another 30 making honorable mention.
PING All-America Team
First team
John Augenstein, Vanderbilt, sr.; John Axelsen, Florida, jr.; Ricky Castillo, Florida, fr.; Quade Cummins, Oklahoma, sr.; Cooper Dossey, Baylor, sr.; Peter Kuest, BYU, sr.; William Mouw, Pepperdine, fr.; Trent Phillips, Georgia, soph.; Garett Reband, Oklahoma, sr.; Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine, sr.; Davis Thompson, Georgia, jr.
Second team
Jonathan Brightwell, UNCG, sr.; Pierceson Coody, Texas, soph.; Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State, jr.; Noah Goodwin, SMU, jr.; Evan Katz, Duke, jr.; Mac Meissner, SMU, jr.; Andy Ogletree, Georgia Tech, sr.; John Pak, Florida State, jr.; Adrien Pendaries, Duke, jr.; Mark Power, Wake Forest, sr.; Sandy Scott, Texas Tech, sr.
Third team
Puwit Anupansuebsai, San Diego State, jr.; Devon Bling, UCLA, jr.; Sam Choi, New Mexico, soph.; Angus Flanagan, Minnesota, jr.; Christopher Gotterup, Rutgers, jr.; Walker Lee, Texas A&M, jr.; Yuxin Lin, Southern California, fr.; David Perkins, Illinois State; Jovan Rebula, Auburn, sr.; Cameron Sisk, Arizona State, soph.; Trevor Werbylo, Arizona, jr.
Honorable mention
Sam Bennett, Texas A&M, soph.; Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson, soph.; Davis Bryant, Colorado State, soph.; William Buhl, Arkansas, sr.; Ryan Burnett, North Carolina, soph.; Parker Coody, Texas, soph.; Spencer Cross, Tennessee, jr.; Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt, soph.; Hunter Eichhorn, Marquette, jr.; Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest, soph.; Ryan Gerard, North Carolina, jr.; Isaiah Jackson, Memphis, sr.; Johnny Keefer, Baylor, fr.; Jamie Li, Florida State, sr.; John Murphy, Louisville, sr.; Rhys Nevin, Tennessee, sr.; AJ Ott, Colorado State, jr.; Leo Oyo, San Diego State, soph.; William Paysse, Texas A&M, soph.; Rhett Rasmussen, BYU, sr.; Nolan Ray, Lipscomb; Jack Rhea, ETSU, sr.; Matthias Schmid, Louisville, sr.; Tyler Strafaci, Georgia Tech, sr.; Jack Trent, UNLV, jr.; Kieran Vincent, Liberty, jr.; Tim Widing, San Francisco, sr.; Jamie Wilson, South Carolina, sr.; Noah Woolsey, Washington, jr.; Jonathan Yuan, Liberty, soph.
