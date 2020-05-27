While most high school athletes are reeling from the loss of their season and school year because of COVID-19, Navasota is working on giving its athletes a welcome-back gift in the form of improvements to seven of its sports facilities.
Navasota’s athletic department is going through major improvements which will be completed by fall. Renovations include a new football turf, an entrance to the softball and baseball fields along with stadium upgrades, a new track, basketball courts with new lights, a soccer field and tennis courts. The entire project will cost about $7 million and is funded by a combination of loans and school funds. The athletic renovations are separate from construction taking place at the high school, middle school and elementary school, which are using Navasota’s $55 million bond for academic upgrades.
Head football coach and athletic director Casey Dacus said the project was originally set to begin in June for football and August for baseball and softball, but with the coronavirus shutting down spring sports early, construction was expedited.
“This is not just a football deal or a baseball and softball deal,” Dacus said. “This is really for all of our athletes. They’re all getting a little bit of something.”
The baseball and softball fields will undergo the most construction with the additions of stadium lights, turf fields, an overhead seating cover, grandstands, bullpens and batting cages.
The biggest update will be a grand entrance to the fields that includes a ticket booth, concession stand and statue of former Navasota football and baseball standout Sammy Blair, who died in 2018. The 21-year-old Blair, who was Blinn College’s starting center fielder that season, was killed in an ATV rollover accident. The 2016 Navasota graduate played on two Rattler football teams that won state titles, was a two-time district most valuable player in baseball and qualified for two state track and field meets.
“That is someone that’s pretty dear to us and someone we want to preserve,” Dacus said. “Right now we have the monument down at the baseball field, but we’re going to put [the statue] at the entrance of the baseball and softball facilities. That way whoever comes to the games will get a chance to see it.”
While the diamond players will return to a completely renovated stadium in the fall, Blair’s statue will be a must-see addition to anyone in Navasota that knew him, Dacus said.
As for the rest of the renovations, Navasota baseball coach Zachary Nichols said they will boost player morale. Nichols also has received messages from other District 26-4A coaches who look forward to playing in the facility.
The Rattler’s baseball team was 1-4 and the softball team was 2-4 in district play when their seasons were canceled because of COVID-19. The players will get to use updated facilities plenty before next season with construction set to be completed by the end of August.
Navasota won’t have to worry about bad lighting or bad hops any more, Nichols said. There also will be fewer canceled practices with turf field, which will help the players become better, building their confidence, Nichols said.
“We’ve had to move a couple games to Madisonville to use their turf because our kids weren’t getting a lot of playing time and we needed to get some games in,” Nichols said.
On the football front, the Rattler’s will get a new turf field, scoreboard and upgrades to the press box elevator.
Dacus said the turf will be the biggest improvement, improving safety, because the old turf had become worn.
The field will be completed in June after Navasota installs ecotherm padding under the turf, which adds extra protection for players after getting tackled or falling.
“[This turf has padding that] gives it a little bit extra cushion and I think it’s a big deal because in the last several years, there’s been a lot of talk about concussions and how to prevent them,” Dacus said. “I think that pad is going to make a great bit of difference, really for that more than anything else because concussions don’t always come from contact with another players, sometimes they come when the player hits the ground.”
Navasota’s football team was 7-5 last season, reaching the Class 4A Division I area playoffs for the second consecutive season. The University Interscholastic League on May 19 announced it would allow football teams to conduct limited workouts starting June 8. Dacus is expecting a strong offseason with a new field and the normalcy of practices following everything being canceled by the coronavirus.
“We’ll get them up here June 8 for sure,” Dacus said. “They’ll be wanting to get on the field and want to see it all so it’ll be a good day.”
The track and field teams also will return to school with a new track that will be completed by July 1. The soccer team, which plays on a grass field at Brule Field, will have the option to play on the football field after the turf is lined for both football and soccer. The Rattlers’ tennis program will add eight courts in June. Navasota’s two basketball gyms also will receive new lighting and wood courts at the end of August, being completed for basketball season.
As some renovations are completed and others begin, both Dacus and Nichols’ phones have been blowing up with messages from players eager to try out the new facilities.
“I know a lot of them drive up to the school and drive around and try to take a look at it,” Dacus said. “So, we’ve had really good feedback from our kids about the stuff that we’ve done so far and they’re all extremely excited about getting a chance to play on it.”
Nichols said after a shortened season, his team and their parents are counting down the days when they can practice and attend games at the new stadium.
“Parents and kids have been calling to see when it’s getting finished and when we can get out there. It’s definitely going to boost morale,” Nichols said. “Now, I hate it for the seniors who won’t get to play on it, but the younger guys coming up from the junior high and the older kids who are going to be seniors next year are really looking forward to it. They just want to get back out there and play with their friends.”
