Watch now as Texas A&M student-athletes lead a unity march against racism and inequality.
Folks gathering at Kyle Field for a unity walk put on by Texas A&M student athletes pic.twitter.com/F59BrKci74— 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 11, 2020
Proud of @12thMan student athletes for showing up & taking action. Unity Walk is underway. pic.twitter.com/4vnJzTf5RE— Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) June 11, 2020
Hope to see you at the #12thMan statue at the northeast corner of Kyle Field with our @AggieAthletes!🚶🏻♂️🚶🏼♂️🚶🏾♂️🚶🏿♂️UNITY MARCH🚶🏻♀️🚶🏼♀️🚶🏾♀️🚶🏿♀️🕑 6:45😷 Masks required!💧 Bring water!#BlackLivesMatter #GigEm pic.twitter.com/qzo7hPHWYf— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) June 11, 2020
