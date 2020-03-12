Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork discussed the decision to cancel the SEC men's basketball tournament with reporters on Thursday in Nashville. His comments occurred prior to the announcement by the NCAA that all winter and spring championships were canceled.
WATCH: Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork discusses cancelation of SEC men's basketball tournament
