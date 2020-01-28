Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams has long carried a philosophy of hiring individuals that have grown up in one of his programs.
For example, associate head coach Jamie McNeilly played for Williams at New Orleans, Williams’ first head coaching gig. He, along with assistant Devin Johnson, followed Williams from Marquette to Virginia Tech to A&M.
Had Williams not held value in that ideal early in his coaching career, Tuesday’s trip to face the Tennessee Volunteers at 5:30 p.m. might have been a reunion with head coach Rick Barnes, a man for which Williams almost coached under.
“He’s one of my heroes,” Williams said. “I adore him. I think he’s everything right about our profession.” In 2004, Williams sat in Barnes’ home, watching the introductory press conference of Frank Haith as head coach at the University of Miami. He was watching with Barnes, then the head coach at Texas, and Barnes’ dog while on an interview trip for the Longhorn assistant coaching position that was vacated by Haith.
When Williams found out the other finalist for the position was Ken McDonald, a former player of Barnes’ at Providence, Williams told Barnes the man he thought should get the job.
“I shouldn’t be interviewing,” Williams said he told Barnes. “You can’t hire me. You have to hire guys that you did a home visit for and that you screamed at hollered at and helped propel you to where you’re at.”
That’s when Williams said he laid out the foundation for his future hiring philosophy to Barnes.
“I said, ‘I don’t know that I’m ever going to be a head coach,’” Williams said. “’But if for some reason I am, I think I have to always take care of the kids that trusted me, who turned into adults and need a job.”
Barnes hired McDonald, who has since returned to Barnes’ fold this season as a volunteer assistant. A week after he interviewed with Barnes, Williams was hired by Billy Gillispie to serve as an assistant coach with the Aggies.
Long before his interview with Barnes, Williams said he began to study the 33-year veteran coach’s career. Beyond the ability to quickly recite many of Barnes’ career stats, including his recently-earned 700th win, Williams has implemented some of Barnes’ example into his own coaching philosophy, he said.
What always impressed Williams, he said, was Barnes’ intense study of absolutely anything, a trait Williams has frequently demonstrated.
“He is one of the most curious learners that I’ve ever been around.” Williams said. “He wants to know where [someone] got a pair of jeans. He wants to go learn from Jerry Sloan the Utah Jazz offense. He wants to find out the new weightlifting program and he does it like 1,000 days in a row.”
Barnes’ current squad (12-7, 4-2 in Southeastern Conference) leads the SEC in scoring defense, blocked shots and field-goal percentage defense. Junior forward Yves Pons has passed A&M post Josh Nebo for the conference lead in blocked shots (51 to 42).
Tuesday trip by A&M (9-9, 3-3) to Knoxville marks the first time Barnes and Williams have squared off as head coaches.
“I have great respect and admiration for who he is as a person, just as much as I do for who he is as a coach,” Williams said. “Always been so good to me when he didn’t have to be and always treated me more respectfully than he should have, even when I was an assistant. He’s for sure one of my heroes.”
• Matchup: Texas A&M at Tennessee
• When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Where: Thompson-Boling Arena (21,678), Knoxville, Tenn.
• Records: Texas A&M (9-9, 3-3 SEC); Tennessee (12-7, 4-2)
• TV: SEC Network, Ch. 40
• Radio: WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM)
• Line: Tennessee by 10 1/2
• Next: Texas A&M at Georgia, Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga., noon Saturday
