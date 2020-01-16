LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard scored 24 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers to lead the 11th-ranked Wildcats to a 76-54 victory over sputtering 12th-ranked Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum.
Howard scored 16 of her points in the second half, including a layup and 3-pointer in the first minute of the fourth quarter to push Kentucky’s lead to 54-40. The Wildcats (15-2, 4-1) led by double digits the rest of the way in breaking a four-game losing streak to A&M (14-3, 2-2).
The Aggies fell behind 33-21 and sorely missed leading scorer Chennedy Carter, who sat out with a grade two ankle sprain suffered in last Thursday’s 57-54 home loss to unranked LSU.
Kentucky ended the first half on an 8-0 run as A&M didn’t score in the last 3 minutes, 39 seconds. A&M hit only 6 of 24 shots (25%) in the first half and was hurt by 10 turnovers that led to 12 Kentucky points.
The Wildcats managed to extend their lead in the first half despite Howard, the SEC’s leading scorer, sitting on the bench for the final nine minutes with two fouls.
“There’s more to Kentucky than Howard,” A&M assistant coach Bob Starkey said on the KZNE postgame show. “They put a lot of people on the floor who can score.”
A&M was much better shooting in the second half, hitting 13 of 27 field goals (48.1%) as junior wing Kayla Wells scored 12 points to complement junior post Ciera Johnson and junior power forward N’dea Jones, who had combined for 15 of A&M’s first 21 points. But A&M couldn’t mount a comeback because Howard hit 6 of 10 field goals and Kentucky hit 5 of 9 3-pointers.
Howard missed six of her first seven field goals, but the 6-foot-1 sophomore guard ended up hitting 9 of 19 as she scored at least 20 points for the seventh straight game. Senior guard Sabrina Haines added 15 points, and sophomore guard Blair Green had 13 as both hit 5 of 8 field goals, including 3 of 5 from long range. Junior guard Chasity Patterson, a transfer from Texas playing in only her sixth game, added nine points.
Kentucky made 28 of 57 field goals (49.1%), including 11 of 25 on 3-pointers (44%) for its ninth game this season to make at least 10 treys.
“I swear they hit every single one where we had a [defensive] breakdown,” Starkey said. “That’s on us.”
The Wildcats also had a 33-29 rebounding edge as Howard had 11 boards.
A&M had only 14 turnovers overall, but Kentucky turned them into 23 points.
“We just didn’t have enough offense tonight for the defensive breakdowns we had, especially in the second quarter,” Starkey said.
Wells and Johnson each had 18 points. The 6-2 Jones had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
A&M did a good job early getting the ball to Jones and Johnson, who combined to make 9 of 19 field goals, but they also had nine turnovers and missed five layups, two areas that cost A&M in its loss to LSU when Carter was hurt late in the first half.
A&M senior point guard Shambria Washington had a career-high 10 assists and only one turnover. Her ballhandling made Kentucky back off its full-court pressure, though Washington made only 1 of 6 field goals.
“I thought she was one of our more solid defenders,” Starkey said. “She was just Sham being Sham.”
Green scored six of her career-high tying 13 points in the second quarter with Howard on the bench.
“She was a big lift for us, especially when you think of Rhyne going to the bench with the foul trouble,” Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell said. “We haven’t experienced that a whole lot, and she stepped up big, made some shots and kind of steadied the ship.”
Green had made only 1 of 11 in Kentucky’s 65-45 victory at Florida on Sunday.
“Rhyne Howard comes out, and their players step up,” Starkey said. “We have good players, and they need to step up.”
Carter, who was wearing a protective boot on her left ankle Thursday night, missed the sixth game of her career. A&M drops to 3-3 in those games. Carter was the SEC coaches’ preseason player of the year and is second in the league in scoring to Howard.
“She is one of the most dynamic scorers that I’ve seen in my life,” Mitchell said. “It was a tough break for them. They weren’t at full strength. It’s hard being in this conference, and we’re happy we got the win tonight.”
A&M, which dropped into a tie with Arkansas (14-3, 2-2) and Vanderbilt (12-5, 2-2) for sixth in the SEC standings, will return home to host Florida (11-7, 2-3) at 3 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.
