An ankle sprain has put a big hurt on the Texas A&M women’s basketball team.
A&M has lost twice since Chennedy Carter injured her left ankle, putting a promising season in limbo. The 12th-ranked Aggies (14-3, 2-2 SEC) will try to get healthy against the Florida Gators (11-7, 2-3) at 3 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. A&M likely will be without Carter, who will be a game-time decision. As of Friday, the junior guard hadn’t practiced since taking a hard fall late in the first half against LSU on Jan. 9.
Unranked LSU, which trailed 27-19 when Carter exited, rallied for a 57-54 victory to snap A&M’s 11-game home winning streak. A&M’s offense struggled mightily without Carter, making only 7 of 27 field goals (25.9%) with six turnovers.
“We’ve got to finish the game,” junior post Ciera Johnson said. “We’ve got to find a way to finish with Chennedy or without Chennedy.”
A&M, thanks to a bye, had a week to prepare for 11th-ranked Kentucky knowing Carter wouldn’t play, but the result was the same. And though it was on the road and against a ranked opponent, it was tough for A&M to take because it failed to capitalize on a key opportunity.
Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, the Southeastern Conference’s scoring leader, went to the bench with 9 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first half. Without her, Kentucky outscored A&M 16-8 for a 33-21 halftime lead. The six Kentucky players used over that span had a combined 84 career starts, 38 of them by senior guard Sabrina Haines coming at Arizona State.
In the same stretch, A&M made 3 of 11 field goals, missing three layups, and committed four turnovers. A&M’s four key players on the court combined for 194 career starts, and we’re talking quality playing time. The Aggies were the only NCAA tournament Sweet 16 team to return all their starters. The Aggies certainly have the talent to win without Carter, but they are 3-3 in games she’s missed, and that’s not counting the LSU loss.
After that dreadful second quarter at Kentucky, A&M made 13 of 27 field goals (48.1%). Junior power forward N’dea Jones had her sixth straight double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Johnson added 18 points and eight rebounds. Junior wing Kayla Wells had 18 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Point guard Shambria Washington had a career-high 10 assists with only one turnover. All those good statistics added up to another ugly loss as A&M has been outscored by 30 points in the last six quarters.
“It definitely shocked us,” said Washington, rattling off the team’s assets — Wells was the SEC’s most improved player last season; Johnson was the top-ranked post player coming out of high school; Jones is the SEC’s second-leading rebounder; and junior guard Aaliyah Wilson, who was a starter last season until suffering a season-ending knee injury, was a McDonald’s high school All-American as was Johnson. “So, I just think we need to figure it out.”
Washington, the lone senior starter, said improved play starts with her, whether Carter is in the lineup or not. Luckily for A&M, that’s a good starting point.
“She has to be our most valuable person on the team, not our most valuable player,” said A&M head coach Gary Blair, referencing the 2011 national championship team which featured All-American Danielle Adams, who led the team in scoring and rebounding, along with all-conference wing Tyra White, who shot 49% from the field. That team’s glue was point guard Sydney Colson, who led on and off the court.
“A point guard is everything — every everything,” Blair said.
Washington understands the important statistic is the final score, and she’s coming off two ugly losses, so she needs to be a better point guard.
“I have to be an extension of Coach Blair on the court,” said Washington who admits she would rather lead by example. “I’m vocal in spurts, sometimes, you just know when to say something or not say something and just let stuff ride.”
This is the time to say something.
“We just weren’t tough enough [against LSU and Kentucky],” Washington said. “We lacked toughness. It’s just not one particular thing, but we did talk about toughness, we didn’t compete the way Aggies should and the way we know we can.”
A&M, picked by the coaches to win the SEC, has slipped into a tie for sixth-place with 23rd-ranked Arkansas (14-3, 2-2) and Vanderbilt (12-5, 2-2), two games behind in the loss column to top-ranked South Carolina (17-1, 5-0) and 10th-ranked Mississippi State (16-2, 4-0), teams the Aggies have yet to play. A&M has a chance to gain momentum this week against Florida, picked to finish last, and Alabama (11-6, 1-3), which was picked 11th.
“I think we grew from this; we didn’t like the feeling of it at all,” Washington said. “We have to learn from those losses. If we didn’t learn, then it would be a problem.”
•
NOTES — Washington is the lone A&M player from Florida. She played at Trinity Catholic in Ocala and transferred to A&M from College of Central Florida. Washington, who will have family at the game, has had more assists than turnovers in nine straight games, but she’s missed 10 of her last 12 field goals. … A&M leads the series 9-1 with Florida winning 83-81 at Florida in 2016. … A&M lost back-to-back games last season against South Carolina and LSU to open league play. A&M answered with seven straight victories en route to a 12-4 record to finish third behind Mississippi State and South Carolina.
