...AMBER ALERT... THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK THE NEW BRAUNFELS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR KYLIE MARIE DIAZ, WHITE FEMALE, AGE 8, 3 FEET, 5 INCHES, 50 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, AND BROWN EYES. VICTIM WAS LAST SEEN AT 21:05 HOURS ON APRIL 3, 2020, IN THE 500 BLOCK OF STARLING CREEK, NEW BRAUNFELS, WEARING PINK MICKEY MOUSE PAJAMAS. POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR ALYSSA JEANICE LOPEZ, WHITE FEMALE, AGE 29, 5 FEET, 5 INCHES, 125 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, AND BROWN EYES. LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK SHIRT WITH WHITE WRITING AND BLACK WORKOUT SHORTS IN CONNECTION WITH THIS ABDUCTION. SUSPECT IS DRIVING A BLACK, 2016 TOYOTA TUNDRA, WITH TEXAS LICENSE PLATE HVX1109. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE NEW BRAUNFELS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 830-221-4100. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS NEW BRAUNFELS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 830-221-4134.