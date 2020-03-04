Normangee’s Luke Yellott has two qualities that make him a coach’s dream — competitiveness and unselfishness.
“It’s the simple fact that he wants to win, and he will find a way to do that,” head coach Clayton Todd said.
Yellott’s can-do attitude was on full display during Normangee’s Class 2A Region IV quarterfinal game against Hearne on Tuesday. The Panthers (27-5) upset the third-ranked Eagles 52-51 after Yellott hit three free throws with 10 seconds left.
While Normangee still has basketball to play, including a regional semifinal game against Santa Maria at 8 p.m. Friday at San Marcos High School, Yellott said he already has experienced a monumental moment in his senior year.
“In the beginning of the season, Coach told us about the vision we wanted and we should have and that was to beat Hearne in the playoffs,” Yellott said. “We did it, and that’s probably the best thing about my senior year is doing what we set out to do.”
Yellott’s performance in Tuesday’s game is his most recent success as the Panthers’ leader. He’s averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 3.2 assists per game this season, continuing what he started on the football field as the District 9-2A-II offensive MVP where he racked up 1,564 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns and averaged 27.3 yards per punt return.
Todd said Yellott’s work ethic is something the team can trust and rely on while facing adversity.
“In the playoffs so far he’s found a way in every single game to help out and contribute in his way,” Todd said. “If that means he needs to score eight points in 50 seconds when we’re down by seven, he’ll do that, or if he needs to hit three free throws like he did [Tuesday] night to win the game, he’ll do that. When the game is on the line, you can see the confidence come out in him. He wants the ball and he wants to do good things with it.”
Yellott’s drive to win started in Normangee’s Little Dribbler program. While he admits that learning to lose was a difficult lesson, especially when he was younger, Yellott said his competitive nature showed up the second he began playing sports.
“I was obsessed with winning even as a kid,” Yellott said. “I had to learn how to lose, but all I’ve ever done is play basketball. I didn’t start playing football until about seventh grade.”
Now a four-year varsity player on both the basketball and football teams, Yellott had to learn early in high school to be an effective leader to his teammates. Yellott said he credits Normangee’s former athletic director, Nelson Kortis, for showing him how to effectively communicate during his sophomore year and pushing him to be better in every aspect of his life.
Although Yellott needed help to become a leader on the court, Todd said being a leader to others off the court comes naturally to Yellott.
“There’s a lot of elementary kids that keep coming up to me and talking about him and other players on the team,” Todd said. “I don’t think they realize the impact they have on everybody here.”
Yellott hopes to play either basketball or football in college. He doesn’t have his sights on any specific colleges but said his decision will depend on scholarship opportunities.
“If I ever had the chance I would love to give it my all and say that I was able to do that, but if I can’t, that’s alright with me,” Yellott said. “I did everything I could [in high school].”
