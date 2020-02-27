The 2020 version of the Bryan softball team may be young, but the Lady Vikings have plenty of pop in their bats.
That starts with twin sisters Jessica and Jacque Adams, who provide a powerful punch at the top of the lineup. Jessica, who also is Bryan’s ace, set a school record for home runs in a season last year, smashing 13 to go with a .406 average, while Jacque hit .316 with 12 extra-base hits. After being key contributors on veteran squads their first two seasons, the Adams sisters are now the Lady Vikings’ junior leaders.
“Having the twins back helps us a lot,” Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said. “Having them gives us a starting point because we’re so young and inexperienced.”
Jessica Adams, who went 20-9 with a 1.08 ERA and 196 strikeouts last season, will have a new but familiar battery mate. Jacque Adams, who grew up primarily playing catcher, will move back behind the plate from first base to take over for Brenda Sanchez, who graduated in 2019 and finished in the top 10 in program history in home runs, doubles, RBIs and total bases.
Jacque Adams will have big shoes to fill defensively as Sanchez had a .987 fielding percentage her senior season.
Bryan loses more than just Sanchez off last year’s squad that went 25-12, tied for second in a tough District 14-6A and reached the area round of the playoffs in the program’s first season in Class 6A. The Lady Vikings also must replace six other senior starters, including infielders Analisa Rodarte and Jade Chavarria and outfielders Brianna Garcia and Briann Pendergraff.
Sophomore Kylie Hernandez will be counted on even more this season after starting as a freshman, playing primarily third base and moving to second when Jessica Adams isn’t pitching. Sophomore Alexis Rodriguez and freshman Makayla Marquez are both splitting time between shortstop and center field early in the season, and senior Natalia Garcia also is among several players vying for playing time in the outfield.
Junior Micah Ruiz, who came on strong as the Lady Vikings’ designated player late last season, also will play some first base this season, and Luna said he wants to find playing time for Mia Langley at either designated player, first base or the outfield.
“We have some kids who we can build on, but we’re going to have to grow up fast,” Luna said. “I think they have a lot of potential.”
Luna said he is confident that as his players settle into their roles, the Lady Vikings will be ready to compete at a similar level to last year, when Bryan challenged for the district title before dropping its final two regular season games by a combined two runs.
Bryan (6-4, 1-0) is off to the kind of start expected of a team with both its potential and inexperience. After winning its first three nondistrict games in blowouts, Bryan lost to Clear Springs, then went 1-2 in a talent-rich NFCA Texas Leadoff Classic last weekend. The Lady Vikings rebounded in a big way to start 14-6A play Tuesday, routing Tomball Memorial 12-1.
“They’re wide-eyed,” Luna said. “They almost don’t know any better, and they just go out there and play. But they understand the tradition of our program, and there is some pressure that we have to meet expectations to get in the playoffs. It’s good for us to get them molded where we need to, especially with us moving to new district next year, to be able to have success both in our district and in the playoffs.”
Bryan split its first two games at the Southlake tournament Thursday, losing to Canyon 2-1 in six innings and shutting out West Mesquite 20-0 in four innings.
Rodriguez doubled for Bryan’s only hit against Canyon, but the Lady Vikings (6-4) exploded for 11 hits against West Mesquite and used an 11-run second inning to take control. Ruiz went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs, and Kaedyn Filburn went 2 for 2 with four RBIs. Filburn also earned the victory in the circle to improve to 2-2.
Bryan will continue tournament play against Canyon at 11 a.m. and Southlake Carroll at 2 p.m. Friday.
Canyon 2, Bryan 1 (6 innings)
Bryan 000 010 — 1 1 1
Canyon 020 000 — 2 4 2
L — Jessica Adams (4-2).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (5-4) — Alexis Rodriguez 1-3, double.
Bryan 20, West Mesquite 0 (4 innings)
West Mesquite 000 0 — 0 2 1
Bryan 2(11)7 x — 20 11 0
W — Kaedyn Filburn (2-2).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (6-4) — Micah Ruiz 2-2, home run (2), 3 RBIs, run; Filburn 2-2, 4 RBIs, run; Faith Eppers 2-3, 2 RBIs, run.
